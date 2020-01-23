New Town boys basketball starts fast, holds off Dulaney, 77-66, for 12th straight win

“We dug ourselves too big of a hole,” he said. “With that being said, we said, ‘Lets go win the third quarter by 12 or 13,’ and we did. We put ourselves in a position where we then had to win the fourth quarter by 12 or 13 points. We sniffed it, we came close, we battled — the guys were much better in the second half. But again, we played so poorly in the first half — we’re not going to reach our goals playing a half like we did, period.”