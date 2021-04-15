Notre Dame Prep’s Rylan Sachs fuels passion for hockey by serving on NHL Power Players youth advisory board

One special day last year in March, Rylan Sachs, a 17-year-old Bel Air resident, stood in awe.
The Notre Dame Prep junior and avid Washington Capitals fan has watched the movie “Miracle” so many times, she can perfectly recite the speech legendary U.S. men’s hockey coach Herb Brooks delivered to his young American players before they stunned Russia on their way to winning the gold medal in the 1980 Olympic Games.
With her parents and two younger siblings, she was in the U.S. team’s historic locker room at Herb Brooks Arena in Lake Placid, New York, finding the same spot Brooks stood four decades before.
Sachs began her rendition: “Great moments are born from great opportunity, and that’s what you have here tonight, boys. That’s what you’ve earned here tonight …”
In front of a smaller, but appreciative audience, she passionately ran through Brooks’ entire speech with goosebumps all around.
“When I first walked into the arena I was speechless. It was so inspiring just to be in that same arena,” she said. “We got to go on the ice and sit in the box, and then we got to go in the locker room. I’ve had Brooks’ speech memorized since the third grade and I delivered it to my family just for old times sake. It was truly incredible.”
As one of her biggest passions since she first took to the ice when she was 8 years old, ice hockey has produced many magical moments for Sachs, who plays and coaches at the youth club level in addition to cheering on the Capitals. Another one came in December when she earned a seat on the NHL Power Players youth advisory board.
The program’s initiative is to immerse the next generation of NHL fans into the league with panel discussions that utilize board members’ creative ideas to further market the game. More than 1,200 youth ages 13 to 17 from the U.S. and Canada submitted applications last year, with Sachs one of 25 chosen after a three-part interview process narrowed the selections.
Throughout the year, board members brainstorm twice a month via Slack messages and Zoom video calls to give the league suggestions on marketing, social media content and other ideas to help spread the game to a younger fan base.
Heidi Brown, the NHL senior executive vice president and chief marketing officer who founded the program, said Sachs’ passion for hockey and ability to see it from different perspectives — business, fan and player sides — is unique for a person her age.
“You could tell she was a super fan and we just talked all about the different aspects of hockey,” Brown said. “It’s important she’s so analytical and loves that aspect of it and sees how it can fuel the business, fuel fandom and it fuels you as an athlete. She’s got something special at that young age and it should be nurtured.”
Being part of an energetic board that has others who share the same love for hockey excites Sachs.
“Having our opinions heard and being able to give the NHL our ideas and to hear them all is just so incredible. It has definitely inspired me and it makes me continue to want to share my voice and spread my love of hockey to my classmates, to the community and strangers,” she said.
An “A” student who earned a perfect 1600 SAT score last fall, Sachs has her time management down to a science.
Along with her involvement in hockey — she plays for the Harford North Stars and is a certified level 2 youth coach — she also plays varsity lacrosse at Notre Dame Prep. She also serves as vice president of the student council, chair of the student faculty board, is captain of the academic team and on speech and debate teams.
Math is her favorite subject and she enjoys problem solving, so engineering might be a possible career path. Sachs might play lacrosse in college, but her school choice will be based on academics. Right now, her focus is on finishing her junior year on a strong note.
She credits her parents, Jeff and Cathy, in helping her manage her time effectively. “I just want to get in every opportunity,” she said.
In her second year on the varsity lacrosse team, Sachs has impressed with her team-first approach and versatility. A midfielder for her club team, she has made a smooth adjustment to defender for the Blazers, who are off to a 5-0 start this season.
“Rylan is very, very unique. She’s an extremely hard worker and very flexible in terms of our team,” said Notre Dame Prep coach Mac Ford. “She’s a very hard-nosed player, always gives 100% and her teammates really love her. She’s that type of team-first player that whatever she can do to help the team, she’s going to do.”
Much of the same sentiment comes from her club hockey coach Cory Labre, who is amazed by her talent on and off the ice. Over the years, she’s played every position beside goalie.
“At the rink, she’s just a pleasure to be around,” said Labre, whose father, Yvon, played for the Capitals and also coached Sachs. “She doesn’t have to say a lot because she just goes out there and works hard on the ice, but, in the locker room, when things need to be said, she’ll say them.
“It’s deeper than that, though. It’s just, she’s the type of person that, if you had to pick someone, she’s going to be the one chosen likeliest to succeed in whatever she wants to do, not just hockey.”
Back in the third grade, Sachs was playing recreation soccer when her team was invited to try out for a girls ice hockey team. Soon after, she was off to Ice World in Abingdon to give it a try and was completely sold on the sport instantly. Four of her original teammates are still playing as well.
“I fell in love with the culture and how much the community is involved in the sport — there’s nothing like it,” she said. “I’ve been on a bunch of other teams and there’s something so special about a hockey team and being together in a locker room before a game, on the bench with the coaches.”
Any time Sachs is looking for added inspiration, she watches “Miracle” with a particular close eye on Coach Brooks. She is impressed how he was able to motivate his players and knew what buttons to push to get the desired end result.
“He wasn’t afraid to push his players and inspire the hard work, but then he could also have those caring moments,” she said. “I think of Christmastime in the movie when he was with his team and they were all together having fun joking around. So he could turn it on and be that inspiring coach and push his players, but then also be that human coach they can depend on.”
Sachs aspires to do the same.
Latest High School sports
“I just really love helping people and I’m trying to make a difference with the programs I’m involved in,” she said. “Herb Brooks being the leader he was, and my extracurriculars at NDP has pushed me to be the leader I am and the person I am. I really want to give back so that is why I’m so involved.”