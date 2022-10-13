No. 1 John Carroll girls soccer, No. 9 Notre Dame Prep battle to 1-1 double-overtime draw

Notre Dame Prep’s Natalie O’Brocki (10) and John Carroll’s Ella Steck (14), both captains, congratulate each other after both teams were unable to break the 1-1 tie after two overtime periods in a hard-fought game. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

The Notre Dame Prep girls soccer team left John Carroll on Wednesday night believing it’s on the verge of a breakthrough.

The host and No. 1 Patriots, who were not at their best for much of the game, showed they had stubborn resolve.

The No. 9 Blazers got an early second-half goal from freshman Becca Blunt but missed on plenty of other opportunities. It provided an opening for the Patriots, who answered with a late goal from Elle Turner to secure a 1-1 double-overtime draw in Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference play.

The tie cost John Carroll (7-1-2) first place as it moved to 2-0-2 in the league for eight points. Mercy’s 4-0 win over St. Paul’s on Wednesday put the Magic (10-1) on top with a 3-0 league mark for nine points. No. 9 Notre Dame Prep (4-2-2, 0-2-1) earned its first league point.

John Carroll senior goalkeeper Anna Garvey, who transferred from Notre Dame Prep after her sophomore year, played a big role in frustrating the Blazers. She finished with nine saves, including two consecutive stops late in the first half.

The Blazers pressed for much of the game, but their season-long struggles to finish in the final third of the field showed up again.

“We got around them, but we just couldn’t finish. If we want to keep advancing, we got to put it in the back of the net — it’s as simple as that,” said Notre Dame Prep senior midfielder Natalie O’Brocki, who had a dominant performance but shared in the responsibility of not finishing scoring chances. “They’re a good team, but I think we looked better out there and I think we had them. ... But we can’t keep saying ‘We had them, it should have been us,’ because it’s not going to be us if we don’t put it in the back of the net.”

Notre Dame Prep’s Natalie O’Brocki (10) and John Carroll’s Ella Steck (14), both captains, congratulate each other after a 1-1 tie in double overtime on Wednesday night. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

The Blazers started to control play midway through the first half but hit halftime with no reward. With 9:05 left before the break, O’Brocki had a clean strike from 18 yards that Garvey turned aside. With the rebound ending up near the far post, Garvey quickly recovered to make a second save on Blunt’s follow attempt in close.

“All adrenaline,” Garvey said. “Really, your head snaps out of it, it’s just your hands and I just know I got to get up. Right as soon as I make a save, I’m up and got to be there just in case. My defense does a good job of covering for me and I know I got to be there for them, too.”

After Blunt finally broke through with 31 minutes to play, the Blazers created more chances to add to their lead. But the Patriots held firm, and when their chance at the offensive end came, they pounced.

Awarded a free kick at the left edge of the penalty area, Lauren Bullock served a ball to the middle that Turner got to first to tie the game at 1 with 11:26 to play in the second half.

Both teams had scoring chances in the 20 extra minutes. O’Brocki made a strong run to reach the penalty area, made a decisive cut to set up her left foot and hit a shot from 15 yards that went just wide.

Later, the Patriots’ string of passes set up a chance by Emma Fuchs, but her shot also went wide.

“With this particular game, I think the heart, the grit, certainly the passion was there. I just don’t think our game plan was there,” said John Carroll coach Hayley Howe, who was quick to credit NDP’s performance. “That was not our best game, so that’s why I think we needed that game. We needed to have a little bit of adversity. ... I’m really proud of the girls for getting that goal back because that really shows the maturity of the team, the talent of the team.”

John Carroll goalkeeper Anna Garvey makes a save as defender Lauren Bullock (9) provides backup during a 1-1 tie in double overtime against Notre Dame Prep on Wednesday night. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

Notre Dame Prep coach Cynthia Walsh was pleased with her team’s energy and ability to build up. She believes the return of senior forward Tricia Kohler, who’s still finding her way back from injury, will help solve their finishing woes.

“I told them we left it out on the field,” Walsh said. “But my halftime speech again was I was a little disappointed to be at 0-0 and have the same talk: ‘Hey we’re right there, we’re going to find a way.’ It wasn’t good enough. This isn’t a good enough result.”

With the playoffs two weeks away, O’Brocki is confident the Blazers can find their way.

“I think we’re mentally there. I just think we got to relax. We get too worked up,” she said. “Honestly, it comes down to just relaxing, trusting your skill, trusting your muscle memory. We can do it. I don’t think it’s mindset — we have the mindset.”

The Blazers got an eight-save performance from goalkeeper Lydia Itzoe with Hanna Phillips also strong in back. For John Carroll, seniors captains Megann Kalthof and Ella Steck had strong work on the ball with Bullock providing quality support in back.

John Carroll next hosts Roland Park on Monday before returning to league play Wednesday against visiting Mercy with both games set for 4 p.m. Notre Dame Prep hosts Good Counsel on Monday and then league foe McDonogh on Wednesday with both games also at 4 p.m.

Goals: NDP -- Blunt; JC -- Turner Assists: JC -- Bullock Saves: NDP -- Itzoe 8; JC -- Garvey 9