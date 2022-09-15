No. 14 Notre Dame Prep field hockey holds off No. 11 Bryn Mawr, shows chemistry in 3-2 win

For the Notre Dame Prep field hockey team to compete in the mighty Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference this season, the Blazers will need to rely on contributions from a plethora of talented underclassmen.

In their conference opener Wednesday, the host No. 14 Blazers showed No. 11 Bryn Mawr a glimpse of their potential, getting a pair of goals from junior Kira Bobian in building a 3-0 lead, then summoning their young defense to help stave off the Mawrtians’ fourth-quarter comeback bid in a 3-2 win.

After amassing just six wins in a 2021 season that included a shutout loss to Bryn Mawr, NDP is now 3-0.

“I think our chemistry has really grown from last year,” Bobian said. “We really started to come together as a team last season, and now I feel like we’re just off and running.”

Added junior Sienna Klein: “Our chemistry is just a lot better, and we’ve put in a lot more hours this year in practice. It’s definitely contributed to our game.”

That chemistry was on display for much of this one.

Notre Dame Prep (3-0 overall, 1-0 conference) took a 1-0 lead on the final play of the first half when Klein converted a penalty shot, which was awarded after referees whistled Bryn Mawr’s goalie for illegally covering the ball outside the goalmouth.

Bobian then extended that lead with back-to-back goals midway through the third quarter, with the Blazers dominating play during the period, keeping the ball in Bryn Mawr’s end most of the way.

“That third quarter was where we capitalized,” Blazers coach Katrina Ross said. “The quarter was sloppy on both ends, and we won the sloppy match. Kira capitalized off of two great opportunities around the keeper. We’re young, and if this is how we’re starting out I’m really excited.”

As the game progressed, however, NDP’s inexperience started to show, with Bryn Mawr (0-1, 0-1) — in its first game of the season — mounting a furious comeback attempt that nearly succeeded.

Sophomore Addison Polakoff scored twice in the final eight minutes to make it a one-goal game. The Mawrtians then had a chance to force overtime, but couldn’t convert on a penalty corner with 40 seconds left. The comeback was an encouraging sign for Bryn Mawr, which graduated seven seniors from last year’s A Conference semifinalist.

“It was their first game, and lessons were learned right away, and one is you’ve got to come out strong right from the start,” Bryn Mawr coach Jeanette Budzik said. “But the biggest thing is that you do have the ability to come back. We did change our formation a little bit, and I think that helped. I’m glad they came back, because it showed them they have the ability to do that.”

The lessons were just as important for NDP, which has just three seniors on its roster.

“We’ve got a ton to improve on,” Ross said. “We can’t play all of our team on the defense and all of our team on the offense, and have no midfield transition. We had no midfield transition and that killed us in the second half.”

Still, players believe the possibilities are endless.

“I feel like if we’re playing together, we can do anything,” Bobian said.

Field Hockey

Notre Dame Prep 3, Bryn Mawr 2

Goals: BM-Polakoff 2. NDP-Bobian 2, Klein. Assists: BM-Espenshade. NDP-Carey. Saves: BM-de Jesus 8, Fisher 1; NDP-Ross 8. Half: NDP, 1-0.