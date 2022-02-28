McDonogh senior Richard Fedalen finishes second at National Preps wrestling tournament

McDonogh senior Richard Fedalen was the lone finalist at The Show Place Arena on Saturday, as the Columbia commit dropped a 15-5 major decision to Wyoming Seminary sophomore Joe Sealey in the 152-pound championship match. Fedalen, an MIAA and MIS champion this season who is is ranked No. 8 in the country, fell behind 6-2 in the first period and trailed 12-4 after two before falling to Sealy, the nation’s No. 6-ranked wrestler.