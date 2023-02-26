No. 1 Mount Saint Joseph leads Baltimore-area wrestling teams at National Preps

The undisputed top high school wrestling team in the Baltimore area put the final touches on its season Saturday at The Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro.

Mount Saint Joseph, which went 9-0 in duals in the regular season and won the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association and Maryland Independent State tournaments the previous two weekends, placed seventh at the National Preps Tournament with five individuals finishing in the top eight to earn All-America status.

Harvard-bound senior Coleman Nogle (126 pounds), now a three-time placer at the event, and junior Bryce Phillips (215) each placed fourth. Senior Gavin Bage (285) took fifth, freshman Jake Tamai (113) placed seventh and Ben Smith (157) finished eighth to lead the Gaels, who earned 123.5 points, three behind St. Mary’s Ryken of Leonardtown. Mount Saint Joseph edged the Knights, who put six on the podium Saturday, for the MIS Tournament title Feb. 18.

Blair Academy of New Jersey had four champions and won the team title with 333 points.

Archbishop Spalding finished 14th with 60 points and had two placers in Vincent Paolucci (fifth, 126), who placed in the tournament for the first time, and Sean Garretson (seventh, 120).

No. 3 Gilman tied for 16th with 55.5 points. Tyson Sherlock was the area’s top finisher, taking third place at 132 pounds after a 3-1 overtime victory in the consolation finals, while his brother, Emmitt, finished sixth at 138 pounds to place at the tournament for a third time.

Griffin Stewart (126) placed seventh for Calvert Hall, which finished in 25th place with 35 points, and Jayden Jackson (106) took eighth for No. 4 Loyola Blakefield, which tied for 31st with 26.5 points.

St. Frances Academy, in its first season, finished 34th. Camren Wright was a win away from placing at 220 pounds.

Junior Noah Onkst (190) was also a win away from a podium finish, losing in the blood round for McDonogh, which finished with 12.5 points and in 51st place.