No. 5 Mt. Hebron girls soccer shuts down Oakdale, 1-0, to advance to Class 3A state final

Mt. Hebron girls soccer has become known for its stellar play in the backfield.

The unit’s stinginess has resulted in 10 shutouts and five goals allowed in 15 games this season, never allowing more than one score in a game and permitting just 1.8 shots on target per game entering Saturday.

The No. 5 ranked Vikings’ defensive prowess was on display again in its Class 3A state semifinal against No. 1 seed Oakdale, and it reached its height in the final two minutes of the game.

Mt. Hebron (13-2-1) goaltender Claire Fitzsimmons stared down a missile of a shot flying towards the net from only 4 yards out in the game’s final moments. It would have knotted the score at 1 if it got by her.

The junior reached above her head and grabbed the attempt out of the air as it smacked loudly against her gloves. She passed her biggest test of the game to complete the Vikings’ 11th shutout of the season, a 1-0 defeat of the Bears (11-1-1) that sent the defending champions back to the state final.

“That could have very easily been one that goes over your head, but Claire’s in great shape, super strong kid and ready for anything,” Mt. Hebron coach Tim Deppen said. “This was a tough win. Girls battling flu and little knocks here and there. To be able to go out there and put together a really, really well played game is impressive.”

The Vikings handed Oakdale its first defeat of the season in a similar fashion in how it’s taken down opposing teams in recent seasons. A suffocating defense prevented the Bears from creating enough scoring chances to get on the board.

Oakdale didn’t take a shot on target in the first half — its only attempt sailing high above the goal — and ended the game with two.

Playing in front of a smothering defense, the Mt. Hebron moved the ball seamlessly through the midfield. Passes flowed smoothly through Bears defenders as the Vikings found several quality looks at the net.

Maria Brogno, who Deppen moved from outside back to wing midgame, found an open slot of the field in line with Oakdale goaltender Cara Robell. Mt. Hebron pulled the opposing defense away from the middle of the field, leaving Brongo with a clear look at the net.

When a pass was fed to the left-footed Brongo, she was in an ideal position to take advantage.

She delivered a strike past an outstretched Robell diving to the turf. It found the corner of the net for the game’s first and only score and her seventh of the season, tied for second most on the team.

“Maria just sniffs out open space,” Deppen said. “We pulled their defense to the side a couple times. She slotted right into that open space, found the ball right at her feet and put it away.”

The Bears eventually took their first shot on target just under 60 minutes into the game and added their second late, but it wasn’t nearly enough.

The Vikings added four accurate shots of their own after their first-half goal, but the 1-0 score at the halftime break held over the final 40 minutes.

“It’s definitely the toughest defense we’ve played all year,” Oakdale coach Annie Schwarzenburg said.

Against a talented opponent, the Vikings’ ferocious backfield was truly the star of the game.

“They shined today,” Deppen said. “We know they’re a great team in the air. We knew they had not lost a game this year, we knew we had our work cut out for us. I’d like to say it’s how we operate, but they definitely put some pressure on us back there today.”