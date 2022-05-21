‘Something you dream about’: Keegan Ryan’s OT goal lifts No. 11 Mt. Hebron boys lacrosse past Linganore, 6-5, in 3A state semifinal

Mt. Hebron will say it wasn’t at its best Saturday morning, struggling to figure out Linganore’s tough goalie, battling extensive heat and trailing by a goal late in the fourth quarter of a Class 3A state semifinal game.

The demanding challenge, however, proved a worthwhile grind.

Sophomore Keegan Ryan took a nifty feed from senior Gavin Fleck and promptly finished 22 seconds into overtime — the goal lifting the No. 11 Vikings to a 6-5 win over the Lancers at Crofton.

Mt. Hebron’s leading scorer Gianni Karam (two goals, one assist) scored with 4:08 left in the fourth quarter and then goalie Everett Armstead made a last-second save to send the game into overtime.

The Howard County champion Vikings will take a 17-1 record into the 3A title game against the Catonsville-Severna Park winner. Boys and girls championship games are set for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at Loyola Maryland’s Ridley Athletic Complex with the schedule yet to be determined.

Mt. Hebron, which last played in the state final in 2016, will be looking to capture its fifth state title and first since 2006.

On Saturday, the Vikings were able to offset a stellar 13-save performance from Lancers goalie Jackson Curtis. Mt. Hebron’s 16-year coach Mike McCarthy said there were a number of factors for his Vikings not to be completely on their game — praising the work from Curtis — but he wasn’t surprised his team found a way.

“This is how it’s been all year for us. Whenever we’re challenged, we answer. It didn’t look good today for a while, but a great effort,” he said.

Leading 2-1 at half, Mt. Hebron got a goal from Ryan early in the second half before the Lancers scored four straight for a 5-3 advantage with 2:50 left in the third quarter.

The Vikings got one goal back in the final minute of the third quarter when Cooper Stockenberg scored to cut the deficit to 5-4, and the fourth-quarter challenge to further solve Curtis was on.

The Vikings had four possessions go for naught — Curtis stopping two shots — before they called timeout with 4:55 to play. Coming out of the timeout, Karam finished on a feed from Nick Macharin to tie the game.

The Vikings overcame a 30-second penalty in the final minute with Armstead saving Kyle Gardner’s take from in close. Off all the game’s saves, Armstead’s sixth and final one was the biggest.

“I hunkered down, the team hunkered down,” he said. “I was just thinking if the shot comes, I have to save it. He put it outside low, it was a great shot and I was able to see it well, I got to it and threw it down. Then overtime, and that was it.”

Hitting the pipe twice in the second half, Ryan made sure to end the suspense on the first possession of overtime. He credited Fleck with an incredible look on the assist.

“It’s just something you dream about. Ever since I was a kid, I always wanted to be in this position,” Ryan said. “I’ve been working hard and all my teammates have supported me and it’s just awesome, really surreal.

“I think we always handle adversity well, our chemistry is just so good is probably why we’re able to play through these tough games.”

The Lancers, out of Frederick County, closed with a 13-2 mark and got two goals from Sean Mullinix

and one goal and one assist from Cole Stansbury.

The Vikings knew early it was in for a tightly-contested, grinding semifinal with nothing coming easy as Linganore led 1-0 after one quarter.

After the Lancers got a goal from Mullineaux on their opening possession, the Vikings put four shots on goalie Curtis in their first four possessions with the junior getting stops each time.

After another Curtis save to start the second, the Vikings finally broke through with the man-advantage when Karam finished off a feed from Gavin Fleck with 9:41 left in the half. Maverick Smith gave Mt. Hebron a 2-1 lead two minutes later and that would be the halftime score with the Vikings unable to add to their lead later in the second quarter when they had a 1:30 worth of man-advantage time.

Goals: L — Mullineaux 2, Stansbury, Eisenhart, Griffis; MH — Karam 2, Smith, Ryan 2, Stockenberg.

Assists: L — Stansbury; MH — Fleck 2, Karam, Ryan, Machiran.

Saves: L — Curtis 13; MH — Armstead 6.

Half: 2-1, MH