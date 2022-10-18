Mt. Hebron girls soccer is mastering the art of the shutout. No, seriously.

From left, Mt. Hebron's Claire Fitzsimmons, Ellie Fiedler, Emma Schwartz, Ainsley Wilson, Maria Brogno, Kaitlyn Magdar and Sadie Susseles have made up a defensive unit that has allowed just three goals all season and secured 18 shutouts in its past 21 games. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

After most games this season and last, the defensive unit for the Mt. Hebron girls soccer team has walked off the field a little extra giddy. The scoreboard explains why.

What it often shows is that the No. 4 Vikings, defending Class 3A state champions, have become masters of the clean sheet.

Advertisement

In a remarkable stretch of defense, Mt. Hebron strung together 15 straight shutouts — 10 to end last season, including a 1-0 win over Howard County rival River Hall to secure the program’s first title, and five more to start this campaign.

That’s 1,205 minutes of play, or more than 20 hours worth of soccer, without allowing a goal. It was a stretch that ended one week shy of a calendar year.

Advertisement

Now 8-2-1 this season, the Vikings have eight shutouts — giving them 18 in their past 21 games — and have allowed just three goals. Per game, they are permitting fewer than two shots on goal.

Altogether, it’s downright stingy.

“The perfect word is pride. Every time this group walks off the field with a clean sheet you can see a little extra smile, a little extra twinkle in their eyes. It means a lot to them,” 21-year Mt. Hebron coach Tim Deppen said. “From a defensive mindset, you’re not the ones putting up stats like goals and assists. So I think our defensive group really thrives on being able to see and measure results with numbers. They look at how many shots on target they allowed, how many clean sheets they have and so on. They’re motivated by that, it’s a big reward and it’s definitely a pride thing.”

This year’s starting unit features returning center backs Ainsley Wilson and Kaitlyn Magdar, outside backs Emma Schwartz and Maria Brogno, and Claire Fitzsimmons and Sadie Susseles handling the goalkeeping duties. Ellie Fiedler is another major component at defensive center midfield. Outside backs Delaney Benson and Kaitlyn Jackson provide valuable depth off the bench.

From left, Mt. Hebron's Claire Fitzsimmons, Ellie Fiedler, Emma Schwartz, Ainsley Wilson, Maria Brogno, Kaitlyn Magdar and Sadie Susseles have made up a defensive unit that has allowed just three goals all season and secured 18 shutouts in its past 21 games. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

Individually, each of the players bring a high soccer IQ, their own special skill set and discipline. Collectively, they have played with near-perfect harmony.

“We play defense all over the field, but the back line, specifically, we’re just a really closely knit group of girls,” Wilson said.

“Once we started noticing all the zeroes on the scoreboards, it motivated us to keep it going. It became a goal to keep a clean sheet for every single game, and that’s what we were able to do. It just feels so good, like you got the job done.”

That pride doesn’t just show up for game time.

Advertisement

At practice, every ball is fiercely challenged and the group constantly works on getting the ball forward efficiently to the offense. The team also studies film of past games to dissect what they’re doing well and what could have been done better.

And then before every game, the defense gathers into a tight circle to prime for the immediate task at hand. It’s a cherished time.

“We just hype each other up, tell everybody you’re going to have a great game and don’t worry because we’re all here for each other to reassure ourselves,” Schwartz said. “It’s just become a tradition every game to hype each other up and even if someone makes a mistake, it doesn’t matter because we’re all there for each other.”

Mt. Hebron players celebrate with the Class 3A state championship trophy after beating River Hill, 1-0, in last year's final. (Israel Carunungan)

Protecting a 2-0 lead midway through the second half at Howard County rival Marriotts Ridge on Sept. 27, the inevitable happened: the Vikings surrendered their first goal this season.

Mustangs junior Anna Hendrickson delivered a nifty ball inside the box to standout Giavana Liberto, Howard County’s leading goal scorer who chipped a shot over Fitzsimmons to make it 2-1.

The Vikings were shocked, but not rattled. They regrouped and locked down an important 2-1 league win. The rare goal allowed is now serving a greater purpose.

Advertisement

“It was not a good feeling when it happened, but I think it was a good awakening that we’re not unbeatable,” Fiedler said. “I think that was a panic moment for our back line, but I think that cleared our minds and allowed for us to reset. We got the game back under control.”

River Hill, which has the most decorated girls soccer program in the state among the public schools, had won all 13 of its previous state championship games going into last season’s final against Mt. Hebron. The Vikings ended the streak and have blanked the Hawks three times in the past two seasons. After the 2-1 win over Marriotts Ridge, the Vikings played River Hill to a 0-0 double overtime tie two days later.

“I think maturity-wise with the Mt. Hebron girls — especially their back five or six and a couple subs coming off the bench — they have something special going there and you can’t deny that. They just work very well together,” River Hill coach Brian Song said.

In their bid to defend their state title, the Vikings offense has done its share as well, scoring 37 goals with junior Leen Jawhar leading the way with 12 goals and one assist going into Wednesday’s final regular season game against Centennial.

From left, Mt. Hebron's Claire Fitzsimmons, Ellie Fiedler, Emma Schwartz, Ainsley Wilson, Maria Brogno, Kaitlyn Magdar and Sadie Susseles have made up a defensive unit that has allowed just three goals all season and secured 18 shutouts in its past 21 games. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

Magdar, the team’s Most Valuable Player last year, was excited that a reporter was at a recent practice to ask about the defense.

Varsity Highlights Weekly Get the latest high school sports stories, photos and video from around the region. >

“I think this is really cool because defense often does go unrecognized and it does win the games,” she said.

Advertisement

A defender during his playing days at Mt. Hebron, Deppen firmly believes the notion of defense winning championships carries over into soccer.

His team is proof. Last year, goalkeeper Emily Canseven, outside backs Lauren Gustafson and McKenna Bishop worked alongside Wilson and Magdar with Kate Hanks the connector at midfield. In going 15-2 overall, the Vikings had 14 shutouts, yielded four goals and limited opponents to 4.76 shots on goal per game.

He’s impressed this year’s group is on much the same path and further limiting the opponents’ shots on goal.

“It’s pretty awesome to have players of this caliber and have them respond to the kind of challenge we put out there — coming into this defensive powerhouse and doing their best to carry on the tradition,” Deppen said.

While the clean sheets are a motivational tool to help get the Vikings to where they want to be in November, winning another state title is the ideal goal.

“Winning always feels really good. It makes you feel like you’re doing something really important and special here,” Fiedler said. “I think it’s fun trying to defend our title from last year, but also a lot of pressure. So far we’re handling it very well and, overall, it’s just a fun team.”