Shalom Adja’s overtime goal lifts Mt. Hebron boys soccer over Centennial, 2-1, for 3A East Region I title

It must have looked like something out of a movie to Mt. Hebron freshman Shalom Adja.
On a fog-cover field with a temperature in the low 40′s, two days after Halloween, Adja found himself given the opportunity of a lifetime. Fortunately for the Vikings boys soccer team, when his number was called, Adja didn’t miss.
Adja took a long pass off the foot of sophomore Joaquin Donnelly at the top of the 18-yard box, juked a defender and fired a low, hard strike past Centennial goalie Kartik Sullivan with 22 seconds left in the first overtime to give the host No. 6 seed Vikings (12-2-1) a 2-1 win over No. 5 seed Centennial (12-3-1) in the Class 3A East Region I championship game.
The Vikings will host a game in the state quarterfinals this weekend against an opponent to be determined.
“It was amazing,” Adja said. “Coach told me when you get a great ball like that that you have to put it in the back of the net. That’s just what I did.”
Adja’s goal set off a wild celebration in which he was mobbed by his teammates and what seemed like half the Mt. Hebron student body.
“He’s a really good kid, and he comes from a great family,” Vikings coach Mike Linsenmeyer said. “I don’t really remember much about what happened after the goal, but I know how happy I am for him.”
Donnelly said he had faith in his friend Adja and knew the freshman would cash in on an opportunity when the time came.
“The ball bounced off my chest, and I looked down and saw him making a run from about 30 yards away,” Donnelly said. “I hit a pretty good ball that he picked up and took a few steps and fired a great shot. It was just legendary, and an amazing finish for him.”
Things didn’t always look so rosy for the Vikings. Late in regulation, Centennial scored on a Riley Senisi goal just under four minutes left in the game to take the lead. The ball was served at a sharp angle to the right wing, and Senisi beat Mt. Hebron’s Logan Dunn to give the Eagles a 1-0 lead with 6:29 left in the second half.
The Eagles tried to park the bus on defense, packing the defensive end with players, but Hebron’s diligence on offense paid off when Jimmy Linsenmeyer took a cross from Ilia Likakis and steered a perfect header past Sullivan to tie the game at 1 with 3:28 remaining in regulation.
“I’ll be honest, I thought we were cooked,” said Mike Linsenmeyer, who is also Jimmy’s dad. “He thought he made the defensive mistake that allowed Centennial to score the go-ahead goal, so for him to get that goal was really special for him.”
Coach Linsenmeyer said the game was a testament to the rivalry between the schools.
“I know things got a little crazy at the end, but we have so much respect for Coach Thomas and their program,” Linsenmeyer said. “Beating them on this stage is quite an accomplishment.”
Donnelly summed it up well when asked what this means to the Vikings.
“It means we move on, and now we get to see if we can do it again,” he said.
Goals: C - Senisi; MH – Linsenmeyer, Adja.
Assists: MH – Likakis, Donnelly.
Saves: C – Sullivan 6; MH – Dunn 8.
Halftime: 0-0