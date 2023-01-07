No. 1 Mount Saint Joseph basketball holds off No. 2 St. Frances for 62-59 win

St. Frances Academy Panthers guard Carlton Carrington (11) soars after fouling Mount St. Joseph Gaels' Austin Abrams (20) who still hits the layup during the fourth quarter of a key boys' basketball matchup between two top local teams Friday., Jan. 6, 2023. The Gaels held on, 62-59.(Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Mount Saint Joseph basketball senior Austin Abrams celebrated his birthday with a dominant performance against archrival St. Frances.

Abrams scored 15 points and helped control the boards to lead the top-ranked Gaels to a 62-59 victory in front of a raucous, overflow crowd at the second-ranked Panthers’ gym.

“In the first half, we had no energy,” Abrams said. “No one was really feeling it. In the second half., we knew we had to pick it up.”

Gaels senior Ace Valentine also added 15 points, Tyonne Farrell scored 12 and Amani Hansberry, last year’s All-Metro Player of the Year, finished with 10.

Mount Saint Joseph (14-2 overall, 2-0 MIAA, 4-0 BCL) led most of the way, but the Panthers had a spirited rally in the fourth quarter.

Mount Saint Joseph's Ace Valentine shoots over St. Frances guard Janathan Lamothe (5) and forward Joshua Lamothe (12) during the third quarter of Friday night's game. Valentine scored 15 points to help the Gaels hold on for a 62-59 win. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

A 3-pointer by Tyler Baldwin gave them a 49-47 lead with 6:23 left in the game. However, Abrams was fouled as he made a layup on a hard drive to the basket. He made the ensuing free throw for a 52-51 lead with 4:34 remaining and Mount Saint Joseph never trailed again.

“The best rivalry in Baltimore,” Gaels coach Pat Clatchey said. “The basketball community comes out. A hard-fought game, a one-possession game. I think St. Frances’ perimeter guys are really talented. They pose some problems defensively. We just made enough plays down the stretch, got a couple of stops when we needed them, and made our free throws when we needed them. I was just glad to win.”

Carlton Carrington Jr. came up big for St. Frances (9-7 overall, 3-1 MIAA, 5-1 BCL) with 18 points. He scored seven straight points early in the third quarter to sway the momentum.

Tyler Jackson and Joede Mebane each had 11 points for the Panthers and Jahnathan Lamothe scored 10.

“We’ve been playing so well but we had a bad shooting night,” St. Frances coach Nick Myles said. “It happens sometimes. I’d rather have it happen now than in February or March. We played the game at their pace. A game in the 70s or 80s is our pace, and a game in the 50s or 60s is their pace.”

Mount Saint Joseph won Round 1 between the rivals. However, the teams will meet once more in the regular season and then potentially in the postseason tournaments.

“They’re tough,” Farrell said. “They play hard. We knew it was going to be a hard game. I’m used to the grit and the grind. The energy was crazy. I loved it.”

No, 1 Mount St. Joseph 62, No. 2 St. Frances 59

SF — Carrington 18, Jackson 11, Mebane 11 Lamothe 10, Downs 6, Baldwin 3. Totals: 22 7-10

MSJ — Abrams 20, Valentine 15, Farrell 12, Hansberry 10, Galloway 8, Wingfield 3. Totals 23 11-15