Balanced effort leads No. 1 St. Frances boys basketball past No. 2 Mount Saint Joseph, 72-67

Junior guard Carlton Carrington scored a team-high 21 points and senior forward Cortez Johnson registered a double double to lead No. 1 St. Frances boys basketball to a 72-67 win over visiting Mount Saint Joseph on Thursday night.
Carrington hit six of eight shots from the field and made all seven free throws, while Johnson added 11 points and 10 rebounds in the win.
The Panthers, who also got 14 points from sophomore guard Daquan Davis, improved to 13-1 on the season. They are 4-0 in the Baltimore Catholic League and 3-0 in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference’s Black division.
Senior guard Rynell Bert was the fourth Panther to reach double figures, coming off the bench to score 11 points, including seven in the second quarter to help the Panthers claim a 36-35 halftime lead.
“We just had a real balanced performance. Just the focus tonight, the focus in practice and all the hard work we’re putting in is paying off and I’m proud of our kids,” said St. Frances coach Nick Myles.
For the Gaels, now 8-2 overall, 3-1 in the BCL and 0-1 in the MIAA, sophomore wing Bryson Tucker scored a game-high 22 points with junior forward Amani Hansberry added 19.
Both teams return to action next week, participating in out-of-state tournaments. St. Frances will compete in the three-day Chick-fil-A Classic in Columbia, South Carolina, opening against Denver Prep at 2:30 Monday at Richland Northeast High.
Mount Saint Joseph travels to Richmond, Virginia, on Tuesday to compete in the three-day Benedictine Capital Classic, taking on Virginia-based Meadowbrook High with tip-off set for 4:45 p.m.