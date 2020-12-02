‘We were just happy to play’: Mount Saint Joseph soccer team savors unique undefeated season

“I think we all learned you just have to take whatever opportunities are given to you. Not everything is going to come out the way you want it to, but you have to stay positive, stay confident and be ready to take what is given to you,” senior tri-captain Van Danielson said. “I was proud of the guys. We worked hard every day during practice and we really set ourselves up well every game. We scored a lot of goals, defended well as a team and it was a great season for us.”