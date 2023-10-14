No. 11 Mount Saint Joseph football starts and finishes strong to get past No. 5 McDonogh, 26-20

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Mount Saint Joseph wide receiver Dennis Morgan lunges in midair to catch a pass deflected by McDonogh defensive back Brandon Finney Jr., left, for a first down, keeping the Gaels' drive alive as linebacker Kayden Harris, right, rushes in. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Enjoying a quality road performance at McDonogh, Mount Saint Joseph football took a 10-point advantage into the fourth quarter Friday.

When the host Eagles finally got on track offensively — scoring two touchdowns — the Gaels found themselves trailing for the first time with a little more than one minute to play.

The weeklong preparation focused on execution, and the No. 11 Gaels did just that.

Quarterback WInston Watkins found Devean Byrd for a 33-yard touchdown with nine seconds to play, completing an eight-play, 73-yard drive that produced a thrilling 26-20 win over the No. 5 Eagles in Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference play.

Mount Saint Joseph improved to 5-3 overall and 2-1 in league play, while McDonogh fell to 4-2 and 2-2.

After McDonogh quarterback Braeden Palazzo threw to Brandon Finney for a 6-yard score and Eagles kicker Sam Arbaugh provided a 20-19 lead with 1:06 to play, it appeared the home team was primed for fourth-quarter comeback win.

But the Gaels had a different plan.

“It felt great to win a game like that, to come back after we didn’t play as well in the second half. It’s just executing — that’s all we talk about and that’s what we were able to do,” Byrd said. “As soon as [Watkins] let the ball go, I knew I was going to score right there and it felt good.”

Mount Saint Joseph running back Zion Williams breaks the plane above McDonogh defensive lineman Ojoo Macapiyo for a touchdown. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

The Gaels played mistake-free football in building a 16-6 halftime lead. They opened the game with a 14-play, 71-yard drive featuring 62 passing yards from Watkins capped by a 4-yard touchdown run from Zion Williams.

The defense got two interceptions from Angelo Ross to stop drives, and special teams played big with a 34-yard field goal from Adam King before Williams ran another one in with 25 seconds left in the half.

After a scoreless third quarter, the Eagles made their move when Chase Green scored from 24 yards out on an option play to make it 16-13 with 9:05 to play.

After a 31-yard field goal by King with 3:35 to play made it 19-13, forcing the Eagles to score another touchdown, they did just that with an efficient nine-play 80 yard drive. Palazzo connected with three different receivers before throwing to Finney for his second touchdown catch of the game.

Despite so little left on the clock, Watkins felt confident when it was his turn to move the Gaels for the winning score.

On fourth-and 10 at the McDonogh 44 with 34 seconds left, he found Byrd for 11 yards. Two plays later, Watkins found him again.

McDonogh running back/linebacker Chase Green (2) scores a touchdown past Mount Saint Joseph's Tyler B. Simpson (20) and linebacker Caden Knight (15). (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

“The last drive, it was just make sure we execute as a team. We could not panic if we wanted to win the game,” he said. “So we just made sure to execute each play and credit to our receivers, I just had to get it to our playmakers. And then Devean got wide-open, so I just had to get the ball to him.”

In the end, the Eagles’ slow start proved too much to overcome.

“It just wasn’t our day, but I’m really glad the way we played in the end,” coach Hakeem Sule said. “We came back, we fought hard so that’s something to say about this team. You got to give credit to the Mount Saint Joe staff and their players credit —they played hard and they finished. So it’s a learning opportunity for our guys and we’ll bounce back.”

Mount Saint Joseph returns home next week when it hosts Calvert Hall at 2 p.m. Oct. 21. McDonogh has next week off before traveling to Calvert Hall on Oct. 27 with game time set for 7 p.m.