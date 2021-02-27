Mount Saint Joseph basketball leans on senior backcourt for comfortable 66-43 win at McDonogh

“Honestly, we got maturing to do as a team,” said McDonogh coach T.J. Jordan. “The youth definitely has come out in the last couple games. I hope in the future we can look back on these games as growing pains we’re going through. But, at the same time, we got to come ready to play. The urgency wasn’t there. St. Joe is a good team and we didn’t show up in the beginning, so they opened up a lead and there you go.”