Ryan Martinez, pitching depth lift Gilman baseball past Mount Saint Joseph, 3-0, in MIAA A quarterfinals

Most of the time this season, Gilman senior third baseman Ryan Martinez has shown a knack to come through in any situation.
In bottom of the fifth inning of Monday’s scoreless playoff game against visiting Mount Saint Joseph, a spark was needed with runners on first and third and no outs.
Martinez delivered a line-drive to deep center field, which quickly got over outfielder Josh Lantz for a two-run triple. Martinez scored on Lucas Mantanguihan’s sacrifice fly for the final run as the Greyhounds claimed a 3-0 win over the Gaels in a Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference quarterfinal.
While Martinez did his part at the plate, the Greyhounds got two-hit ball from four pitchers to get the win. Senior starter Bennett Speicher, junior Riley Homgren and sophomore Cooper Sidell each pitched two innings -- the latter getting the win with his work in the fourth and fifth -- and then senior Casey Bishop pitched a scoreless seventh to earn the save.
“We beat a very good team, a team that made all the plays today,” Gilman coach Larry Sheets said. “We got a couple more hits in crucial situations than what they did. We threw the ball well and played Gilman baseball and that’s the only way we can compete, so I’m really excited and proud of the guys.”
Seeded second with a 14-8 mark, Gilman will host Thursday’s semifinal against fifth-seeded John Carroll. Also on Monday, the Patriots upset top-seeded Archbishop Spalding, 4-0, behind the pitching of Mason Deletis and a three-run homer by Frank Adamski.
After opening the playoffs with an 8-2 win over Loyola Blakefield on Friday, the Greyhounds continued their surge with their fourth straight win Monday.
The bottom of fifth was what Sheets describes as “Gilman baseball” at its best. Catcher Matt Wills hit a flare to right field to open with a single. With Jermaine Conyers pinch-running, Matt Lidell laid down a bunt that went for a single, and an errant throw enabled Conyers to reach third.
It set the stage for Martinez, who lined out to deep left field in his previous at-bat.
“It all started with the bunt and then [Conyers] hustling to third. That really got our energy up and ready for a big hit. Anybody could have had it, but I stepped up today,” he said.
“I felt really good off [Gaels starting pitcher Patrick Bauer] in the first two at bats — even though I struck out in the first one. I was just thinking to get the ball elevated because we had a guy in scoring position with no outs. So you got to do your job, and it just happened to get over his head.”
The Greyhounds’ pitching and strong defense took care of the rest.
Speicher was effective throwing his curveball for strikes early in counts as he kept the Gaels off-balance at the plate for the opening two innings before the three relievers did their thing.
Back in the dugout, Speicher was glad to see Martinez up with a chance to take hold of the game.
“A guy like that in a position like that, I had a feeling something great was going to happen,” he said. “It’s great to see one of our most important and influential players in the dugout come up with a big at-bat like that. It was awesome.”
The Gaels’ biggest threat came in the top of the third in Holmgren’s first inning of work when they had runners on first and second with two outs, but Travis Leatherwood grounded into a fielder’s choice to end the inning.
With two outs in the top of the fifth, CaMaury Arrington chopped a single over Martinez at third, and then it appeared Sidell balked after he quit on his delivery. But after an umpire discussion, no balk was called and Sidell picked Arrington off at first base to retire the side. In five innings, Bauer allowed five hits, pitching four scoreless before surrendering three in the fifth.
“We didn’t convert when we needed to and they kept us off balance at the plate. We couldn’t get anything going offensively, so they did a better job in that regard. They just put a couple together and that was the difference in the ballgame,” Mount Saint Joseph coach Phil Kraska said.
In the double-elimination tournament, the third-seeded Gaels (15-6) will look to bounce back Tuesday against visiting Calvert Hall. Also on Tuesday, Spalding hosts Archbishop Curley in an elimination game.
MSJ 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 – 0 2 3
G 0 0 0 0 5 0 x -- 3 5 1
P. Bauer, Mummey (6) and Sweeney; Speicher, Holmgren (3), Sidell (5), Bishop (7) and Wills
3B: G -- Martinez