Former Calvert Hall coach Donald Davis named football coach at Mount Saint Joseph

Former Calvert Hall football coach Donald Davis has been named the new coach at Mount Saint Joseph, replacing former coach Dom Damico.

In 13 season at Calvert Hall, Davis won 97 games and captured the 2010 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference championship. Since stepping down in 2019, the 1996 Calvert Hall graduate has been coaching at Bethesda-based Sidwell Friends. At Mount Saint Joseph, Davis also will teach English and serve as an assistant track coach.

“Having the opportunity to change the trajectory of lives is the greatest reward I’ve had in my career, and I see that Mount Saint Joseph is trying to do the same thing. We’re in absolute alignment,” Davis said.

Mount Saint Joseph president George Andrews is impressed with the values Davis brings to the Irvington school.

“Coach Davis understands our mission as a Xaverian school,” he said. “He is an accomplished educator and coach, and he will embody our mission in the classroom and on the football field. He will raise up our students so they can realize their full, God-given potential.”

Last season at Sidwell Friends, which competes in the Mid-Atlantic Conference, the Quakers won their first three games before dropping their last four to finish with a 5-5 record.

Damico spent three years at Mount Saint Joseph and led the Gaels to a 7-4 mark in a 2022 season that included an appearance in the MIAA A Conference semifinals.

During a meeting with his new players, Davis outlined what lies ahead for the program.

“We’re going to play fast, play hard, play smart, play together. Everything we do is with a purpose,” he said. “We’re going to work hard in the classroom, work hard in the community, and make smart decisions.”

After an extensive coaching search that began in December, Mount Saint Joseph athletic director Kraig Loovis is excited about the program’s direction under Davis, who also had a coaching stint at Cardinal Gibbons.

“Donald Davis is a tremendous leader of young men. He has an impressive 20-year history in the MIAA, and his teams are always gritty and hard-working,” he said. “I am confident that he will have an immediate and positive impact on the Mount Saint Joseph community.”