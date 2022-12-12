Advertisement
High School sports

Mount Saint Joseph, football coach Dom Damico part ways after three seasons

Baltimore Sun

Mount Saint Joseph and football coach Dom Damico have parted ways after three seasons, the school announced on Monday.

Damico had a 16-8 record, including a 7-4 mark and a Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference semifinal appearance this season, with the Gaels.

“We are grateful for Coach Damico’s contributions to our high-caliber football program, and we wish him well in his next steps in life,” Mount Saint Joseph athletic director Kraig Loovis said in a statement. “I am confident that our assistant coaches will keep our student-athletes on their strength training schedule and stay connected with college recruiters looking for intelligent, hard-working and selfless student-athletes.”

Before his time at Mount Saint Joseph, Damico spent 24 years at McDonogh, where he went 149-73 with at least a share of eight MIAA A Conference championships.

Mount Saint Joseph is actively seeking a replacement.

This story might be updated.

