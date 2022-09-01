Ryan Calheira scores late to lift No. 9 Concordia Prep soccer past No. 11 Mount Saint Joseph, 3-2

On his 17th birthday, Concordia Prep senior midfielder Drey Plummer scored a picture-perfect goal in the second half against visiting Mount Saint Joseph that looked like it might be the game-winner.

But when the No. 11 Gaels spoiled those plans with the equalizer a little bit later, the No. 9 Saints still found a way to win.

All-Metro senior striker Ryan Calheira scored his second goal of the game — a header at the far post off a precise cross from sophomore Camren Calvert — with 14 minutes left, and the Saints’ defense did the rest to close out a 3-2 win in Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference play.

Concordia Prep improved to 1-1 in league play, while Mount Saint Joseph fell to 1-2.

Even after scoring on a rocket from 20 yards that found the top far post, Plummer instead focused on a quality team win that followed a season-opening loss against Archbishop Curley last week.

“It’s all a credit to my team — it was all good. I just saw an opening and I just shot it,” he said. “It was a really important win for us. We’re coming off a loss, some heads were down and we have a really young group, so we just combined as a group and showed we were here to play.”

Concordia Prep's Drey Plummer, left, and Ryan Calheira pose for a photo after a 3-2 win over Mount Saint Joseph on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022.

Both teams had plenty of scoring chances, but the Saints took advantage of one more.

The Gaels opened the scoring when Braeden Smith pounced on a rebound in front with 15:23 left in the first half, but they struggled to keep tabs on Calheira. Less than two minutes later, he tied the game when he took a short pass from Plummer and buried a chance from 12 yards.

In an instant — seven minutes into the second half — the Saints had their first lead when Plummer cleanly struck a ball from outside the penalty area that quickly made its way to the upper right corner.

Coming close throughout the game on a few set pieces, the Gaels cashed in midway through the second half when Jeremy Abrams scored in front on a long free kick sent in by Luca Uttenreither.

After Calheira made it 3-2, the Gaels pressed for much of the remaining time, but the Saints didn’t break. With 4:45 left, Uttenriether sent a cross to the far post that Aidan Finch struck out of the air to put on goal, but Saints goalie Colton Drought had the angle covered to register the last of his seven saves.

“The effort was amazing — it was great to see everybody working so hard,” Calheira said. “It’s tough coming back from a loss, especially on the home field. But it’s good to see we want to be in this and especially because the kids are so young, it’s good to see how hard they’re working to be here.”

Mount Saint Joseph coach Mike St. Martin saw quality effort from his team for most of the 80 minutes of play, just some mistakes that need to be corrected.

“I think we kind of fell asleep twice on the back side on both of Ryan’s goals — just watching the ball and you can’t leave him open. But the effort was there,” he said. “We battled all the way to the end and had a really good opportunity right there that the keeper made a nice save on.”

Both teams return to league play Friday. Mount Saint Joseph hosts Archbishop Spalding at 4 p.m. and Concordia Prep travels to McDonogh at 4:15.

Goals: MSJ — Smith, Abrams; CP — Calheira 2, Plummer

Assists: MSJ — Chung, Uttenreither; CP -- Plummer, Andrade, Calvert

Saves: MSJ — Holsey 4; CP — Drought 7

Half: 1-1