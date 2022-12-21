No. 1 Mount Saint Joseph boys basketball upsets national No. 1 Montverde Academy, 56-55, in Hawaii tournament

A chance to play in Hawaii over winter break is special enough for a high school basketball team. But how about knocking off the country’s No. 1 ranked team, too?

No. 1 Mount Saint Joseph did just that on Tuesday, claiming a 56-55 win over Florida power Montverde Academy to advance to Wednesday’s championship game at the Iolani Classic.

The Gaels (10-1) rallied from an early double-digit deficit to beat the Eagles, who are ranked No. 1 nationally by MaxPreps. Mount Saint Joseph plays Philadelphia-power Neumann-Goretti (5-0) in the championship game, which will start at 1 a.m. EST on Thursday morning.

The Gaels, defending Baltimore Catholic League and Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference champions, leaned on their senior leaders to pull off the upset in Tuesday’s semifinal.

Forward Amani Hansberry scored a team-high 15 points with good work on the boards. Guard Austin Abrams hit three 3-pointers to finish with 14 points. And fellow guard Ace Valentine added 10 points. Junior Tyonne Farrell came up big in the second half, scoring all nine of his points after intermission.

For Montverde, Baltimore natives Kwame Evans (Poly) finished with 16 points and Darik Queen (St. Frances) added four.

Mount Saint Joseph trailed throughout the first quarter, falling behind 21-9 late in the frame before chipping away behind a strong second quarter from Abrams. He scored the Gaels’ first eight points — including two 3s — to bring them back to within 25-20, and then they took their first lead when Hansberry found Valentine inside for a 26-25 advantage with 2:21 to play in the first half.

Ace Valentine, left, and Amani Hansberry led Mount Saint Joseph to a 56-55 victory over the county's No. 1 team on Tuesday. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

The game stayed tightly contested the rest of the way. Farrell scored the Gaels’ first six points in the second half and then hit a clutch 3-pointer midway through the fourth quarter to give the Gaels the lead for good at 52-50.

Hansberry made it 54-50 with a spinning, left-handed basket with 3:07 to play. Tied at 54 with 1:43 to play, Brashawn Galloway scored on a follow to give the Gaels the lead for good at 56-54. With 1:20 to play, Evans made one of two free throws to cut the lead to 56-55, but the Gaels got two defensive stops to close out the huge win.

Montverde saw its eight-game winning streak end and is now 8-2 on the season.

Mount Saint Joseph opened the tournament with an 81-51 win over Hawaii’s Leilehua and then beat New York-based Mount Vernon, 58-44.