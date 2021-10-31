xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Maryland public school football playoff seeds announced for expanded 2021 postseason

Tim Schwartz
By
Baltimore Sun
Oct 31, 2021 5:35 PM

The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association released its 2021 postseason brackets on Sunday.

This year’s playoffs have been expanded to include all eligible teams and the number of classifications grew from four to six. The alteration was approved in September by the state football committee by a 12-1 vote to accommodate COVID-related postponements and cancellations during the regular season.

The first round of the regional tournament begins Friday, with regional semifinals set for Nov. 12 or 13 and regional finals on Nov. 19 or 20. The state semifinals are Nov. 26 or 27 and the state championship games at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis will be played Dec. 2-4.

There was no state football playoffs in 2020 due to COVID concerns. The 2019 champions are Wise (4A), Damascus (3A), Middletown (2A) and Catoctin (1A).

Here are the full playoff seeds:

Class 1A

North

No. 8 SEED School (1-4) at No. 1 Havre de Grace (6-2)

No. 7 Catoctin (1-8) at No. 2 Brunswick (5-4)

No. 6 Loch Raven (2-7) at No. 3 Pikesville (5-4)

No. 5 Patterson Mill (2-6) at No. 4 Joppatowne (3-4)

South

No. 8 Benjamin Franklin (0-3) at No. 1 Edmondson-Westside (5-4)

No. 7 National Academy (1-2) at No. 2 Forest Park (5-4)

No. 6 Douglass-B (1-6) at No. 3 Reginald F. Lewis (4-5)

No. 5 Lake Clifton (1-7) at No. 4 New Era Academy (5-0)

East

No. 7 Washington (0-6) at No. 2 Colonel Richardson (6-3)

No. 6 Kent County (2-7) at No. 3 Surrattsville (5-4)

No. 5 Snow Hill (3-5) at No. 4 Bohemia Manor (4-5)

No. 1 Perryville (5-4) has a first-round bye

West

No. 6 Southern Garrett (1-8) at No. 3 Allegany (7-2)

No. 5 Smithsburg (3-6) at No. 4 Northern Garrett (4-5)

No. 1 Fort Hill (8-0) and No. 2 Mountain Ridge (8-1) both have first-round byes

Class 2A/1A

North

No. 7 Central (0-7) at No. 2 Sparrows Point (7-2)

No. 6 Carver Vo-Tech (1-6) at No. 3 Largo (6-3)

No. 5 Chesapeake-BC (3-5) at No. 4 Fairmont Heights (5-4)

No. 1 Dunbar (9-0) has a first-round bye

South

No. 8 Friendly (1-8) at No. 1 Lackey (7-2)

No. 7 McDonough (1-8) at No. 2 Calvert (5-4)

No. 6 Crossland (2-7) at No. 3 Gwynn Park (4-5)

No. 5 Southern (2-6) at No. 4 Patuxent (3-6)

East

No. 7 North East (1-8) at No. 2 Fallston (8-1)

No. 6 Rising Sun (3-6) at No. 3 Elkton (5-3)

No. 5 Cambridge-South Dorchester (4-4) at No. 4 Parkside (4-4)

No. 1 Harford Tech (7-1) will have a first-round bye

West

No. 7 Winters Mill (1-8) at No. 2 Francis Scott Key (6-3)

No. 6 Western Tech (3-6) at No. 3 Williamsport (5-4)

No. 5 Liberty (3-6) at No. 4 Boonsboro (5-4)

No. 1 South Carroll (9-0) has a first-round bye

Class 2A

North

No. 8 Eastern Tech (0-9) at No. 1 Milford Mill (8-1)

No. 7 Lansdowne (3-6) at No. 2 Owings Mills (8-1)

No. 6 Patterson (3-5) at No. 3 New Town (6-3)

No. 5 Overlea (4-5) at No. 4 Hereford (6-3)

South

No. 7 Thomas Stone (0-9) at No. 2 Douglass-PG (8-1)

No. 6 Westlake (3-6) at No. 3 Potomac (7-2)

No. 5 La Plata (4-5) at No. 4 Northeast-AA (4-4)

No. 1 Huntingtown (8-1) has a first-round bye

East

No. 8 C. Milton Wright (3-6) at No. 1 Kent Island (8-0)

No. 7 Easton (3-5) at No. 2 Wicomico (8-1)

No. 6 Queen Anne’s (5-2) at No. 3 Stephen Decatur (6-3)

No. 5 North Caroline (5-4) at No. 4 North Harford (5-4)

West

No. 7 Century (1-7) at No. 2 Glenelg (8-1)

No. 6 Hammond (1-7) at No. 3 Middletown (7-2)

No. 5 Poolesville (5-4) at No. 4 Walkersville (6-3)

No. 1 Oakland Mills (8-1) has a first-round bye

Class 3A

North

No. 8 Towson (1-8) at No. 1 Franklin (7-2)

No. 7 Aberdeen (3-5) at No. 2 Edgewood (6-3)

No. 6 Bel Air (4-5) at No. 3 Westminster (6-3)

No. 5 Patapsco (6-3) at No. 4 Manchester Valley (6-3)

South

No. 8 Marriotts Ridge (0-8) at No. 1 Atholton (8-1)

No. 7 Centennial (1-8) at No. 2 City College (6-3)

No. 6 Digital Harbor (2-6) at No. 3 Poly (6-3)

No. 5 Wilde Lake (4-5) at No. 4 River Hill (5-4)

East

No. 7 James M. Bennett (0-8) at No. 2 Long Reach (7-2)

No. 6 Crofton (2-6) at No. 3 Chesapeake (6-2)

No. 5 Oxon Hill (3-6) at No. 4 St. Charles (5-4)

No. 1 Northern (8-1) has a first-round bye

West

No. 7 North Hagerstown (2-7) at No. 2 Frederick (7-2)

No. 6 South Hagerstown (5-4) at No. 3 Damascus (6-3)

No. 5 Oakdale (5-4) at No. 4 Rockville (6-3)

No. 1 Linganore (9-0) will have a first-round bye

Class 4A/3A

North

No. 6 Woodlawn (1-8) at No. 3 Perry Hall (5-4)

No. 5 Catonsville (5-4) at No. 4 Kenwood (5-4)

No. 1 Dundalk (9-0) and No. 2 Mervo (7-1) both have first-round byes

South

No. 6 Wootton (2-7) at No. 3 Magruder (3-6)

No. 5 Kennedy (3-6) at No. 4 Springbrook (3-6)

No. 1 Sherwood (7-2) and No. 2 Blake (4-5) both have first-round byes

East

No. 7 South River (2-6) at No. 2 Great Mills (6-3)

No. 6 Chopticon (2-7) at No. 3 Arundel (5-3)

No. 5 Leonardtown (5-4) at No. 4 North Point (5-3)

No. 1 Severna Park (6-2) has a first-round bye

West

No. 8 Watkins Mill (0-9) at No. 1 Seneca Valley (6-3)

No. 7 Thomas Johnson (1-8) at No. 2 Mt. Hebron (4-5)

No. 6 Tuscarora (1-8) at No. 3 Urbana (3-6)

No. 5 Howard (3-6) at No. 4 Reservoir (3-5)

Class 4A

North

No. 7 Bladensburg (0-9) at No. 2 Blair (7-2)

No. 6 Wheaton (1-8) at No. 3 Laurel (7-2)

No. 5 High Point (2-7) at No. 4 Einstein (6-3)

No. 1 Paint Branch (8-1) has a first-round bye

South

No. 8 Northwestern (1-8) at No. 1 Wise (8-0)

No. 7 Parkdale (2-7) at No. 2 C.H. Flowers (8-1)

No. 6 DuVal (4-5) at No. 3 Bowie (7-2)

No. 5 Suitland at No. 4 Eleanor Roosevelt

East

No. 7 Meade (0-7) at No. 2 Old Mill (6-2)

No. 6 North County (1-6) at No. 3 Annapolis (5-3)

No. 5 Glen Burnie (3-5) at No. 4 Parkville (5-4)

No. 1 Broadneck (7-1) has a first-round bye

West

No. 8 Gaithersburg (2-7) at No. 1 Quince Orchard (9-0)

No. 7 Clarksburg (3-6) at No. 2 Northwest (8-1)

No. 6 Richard Montgomery (4-5) at No. 3 Churchill (7-2)

No. 5 Walter Johnson (5-4) at No. 4 B-CC (6-3)

