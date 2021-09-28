Maryland public schools approve expansion of high school football playoffs to include all teams

Only the top four teams in each region in the four classifications qualified for postseason play before the MPSSAA doubled the number of teams that qualify from 64 to 128 and cut the regular season from 10 games to nine in 2019. Now, all 182 public school teams that play football in Maryland are eligible for postseason play in the first round of regional playoff games Nov. 5. State championship games are scheduled for Dec. 3 and 4, but a third day could be added with there being six championship games.