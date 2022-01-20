No. 2 Mount Saint Joseph wrestling rolls to wins over No. 6 Calvert Hall and No. 7 Spalding

The Gaels find themselves in an unfamiliar position this year — looking up at another team, Loyola Blakefield, in the tough Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference. The Gaels wrestled the Dons at the Bauerlein Duals at North Carroll earlier in the season and came up one point short, 37-36. Coleman Nogle says getting another crack at Loyola is one of the things that drives him and his teammates.