Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 Mount Carmel Cougars forward Allen Mordi steals a pass intended for Mount St. Joseph Gaels' Tyonne Farrell (23) during the fourth quarter of a boys' basketball MIAA championship rematch at The Smith Center Friday., Jan. 20, 2023. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Browse photos of the boys basketball game between Mount Saint Joseph and Mount Carmel on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.