D’Angelo Stines leads Mount Saint Joseph basketball to 72-33 victory over Glenelg Country

Seniors are often the workhorses of a productive high school basketball team. On Wednesday night, Mount Saint Joseph guard D’Angelo Stines was a prime example, scoring 21 points in a 72-33 win against Glenelg Country.
Stines continued his pace as the Gaels’ leading scorer and is heavily relied upon to get things done on both ends of the floor. Not only did the Old Dominion commit lead the game in scoring, but he poured in 14 of his 21 points in the first quarter alone.
The team follows the lead of Stines and fellow senior guard Ausar Crawley’s aggressive and crisp play.
It was just what the doctor ordered.
“A big key for us was that we wanted to pick up full court because we knew that we had the better backcourt,” Stines said. “So, we knew that we wanted to get out in full court and run in transition, get them to turn the ball over as much as we could and convert on those. Then, in the halfcourt sets, we just needed good execution.”
Mount Saint Joseph coach Pat Clatchey sees growth in his Gaels (5-1) during the pandemic-shortened season. While the season started just a few weeks ago and will end in short order, there has been a marked improvement with the workload that his younger players can handle and the chemistry between them and the seniors.
“At this point in time, it’s just about getting better in practice and when you have a game, making sure that you’re on point with in-game experience,” Clatchey said. “You’re getting better. You’re getting some of your young guys some game action, a chance to execute your stuff and things like that. The whole season has been a little bizarre and weird. We’re playing out here with masks, but we had a meeting with our guys yesterday and said ‘This is over in two and a half to three weeks.’ We need to focus and get the most out of it.”
The Gaels pushed the Dragons early in the first quarter behind Stines’ 14-point outburst to take a 23-11 lead. Mount Saint Joseph had six scorers in the second quarter to Glenelg Country’s two and the Gaels boosted their lead to 41-16 at the half.
While sophomore Franklin Ayissi-Etoh hit two 3-pointers for the Dragons to close the gap in the third quarter, Gaels freshman Bryson Tucker took control in the second half to score nine of his 13 points.
Glenelg Country is a young team and was without two of its leading scorers Wednesday night, coach Garrett O’Donnell said. While he didn’t make any excuses for the outcome, he understands that his team has had to overcome a ton of adversity. And for that, he’s taken pride in his team’s fight.
“We came in to play a pretty good team,” O’Donnell said. “We go into it with our top two scorers facing injuries, we have a number of young players and have lost 99% of our scoring. We’re trying to get this young group ready with practices and games in a short season and we understand it’s an uphill battle.
“I’m glad that they are learning and continuing to stick together throughout this time and that’s all that I can ask for.”
MSJ (5-1): Stines 21, Tucker 13, Valentine 10, Mess 9, Moutume 8, Crawley 5, White 2, Dean 2, Abrams 2
GC (1-5): Williams 9, Ayissi-Etoh 6, Carr 6, Myrick 4, Francis 4, Pickett 2, Sween 2
Half: 41-16