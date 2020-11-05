Mount Saint Joseph soccer holds off Calvert Hall, 3-2

After shaking off some rust in a 3-1 victory over Archbishop Curley on Saturday, the Mount Saint Joseph soccer team defeated Calvert Hall, 3-2, in Towson on Wednesday.
Junior Brian St. Martin and seniors Hunter Murphy and Miles Lam scored to lead the Gaels. Calvert Hall came up just short in its comeback bid behind goals from Liam Giblin and Payton Madore.
“I think everybody was kind of hyped up,” Mount Saint Joseph coach Michael St. Martin said. “It was a big game, the lights were on and I think that it wasn’t so much a pretty game of soccer for me. I think that we could do a better job of knocking in the ball, but that’s to Calvert Hall’s credit.”
Lam finished things off for the Gaels, scoring a tough goal to extend the lead to 3-1. He felt the importance of providing the eventual game-winner in such an early, shortened season.
“We knew we needed another one to finish it and a good ball was played into the box and Sean [Thompson] played a really good ball,” Lam said. “I played it one time and I hit it near post. So, I thought that was really good. After that, I knew we still had to lay them off.”
Mount Saint Joseph began the match with aggression. The Gaels missed two early shots – the first slightly off to the right and the second a near header.
At the 25th minute, Tyler Flynn dished a pass to Riley Organt, who scored. However, the goal was immediately called off because of an offisides call on Organt.
Brian St. Martin scored on a header at 19:31 on a corner kick to put Mount Saint Joseph up 1-0. At the six-minute mark, the Gaels pressured Calvert Hall once again with a shot on goal by Alec Carey that seemed to nearly cross the line, but goalie Nate Jones made a catlike save to deny the danger.
Jones made another save on a shot by Mount Saint Joseph’s Adam White at the three-minute mark. He went on to make another save at the 1:30 mark and one more just one minute later before the end of the first half.
Organt fired off a shot from the right hash mark to no avail at the 35th minute in second half. However, Giblin scored off of a back heel pass from Rich Monath on a corner kick at 31:52 to even the score for Calvert Hall at 1-1.
Murphy scored with 28:55 remaining in the second half to allow Mount Saint Joseph to retake the lead, 2-1. Just seven minutes later, Lam scored to cushion the lead.
Cardinals freshman Ryan Belal missed a shot on a tough chance with just 15 minutes remaining, but Madore scored with 12:55 left on a penalty kick to cut the lead to 3-2.
Monath had one last shot on goal, but missed just barely to finish the game.
Calvert Hall coach Richard Zinkland was impressed by the hustle of his team to keep up with Mount Saint Joseph. His Cardinals field just two seniors in their starting lineup versus Mount Saint Joseph’s 19 total.
“We have a couple of seniors and we start seven sophomores,” Zinkland said. “I thought Hayden Lim and Liam Giblin did a good job and our sophomores responded when we fell behind to make it 3-1. David Peters — a guy I like — got inside the box and got the call for the [penalty kick].”