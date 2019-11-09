Mount Saint Joseph made it 21-0 midway through the third quarter when Wax scored on a 2-yard run. Henson then got his third and final touchdown by making a diving catch on a 7-yard touchdown pass from Atkins. That made it 28-0 with 1:05 left in the third quarter. Two plays later, Jabari Echols returned an interception for a 41-yard touchdown and the 35-0 lead.