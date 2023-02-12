No. 1 Mount Saint Joseph basketball cruises past No. 2 St. Frances, 82-64, extending winning streak to 16

St. Frances boys basketball coach Nick Myles joked that he thought Mount Saint Joseph center Amani Hansberry scored 50 points in their most recent critical matchup.

The Illinois-bound senior didn’t quite reach that number, but he definitely was the difference-maker for the top-ranked Gaels on Jan. 6. And he was again on Sunday, as Hansberry scored 26 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to lead host Mount Saint Joseph past the second-ranked Panthers, 82-64.

Advertisement

Senior point guard Ace Valentine finished with 16 points and three steals, and junior Tyonne Farrell added 15 points for the Gaels, who have won 16 straight.

“They couldn’t guard me or Tyonne inside,” Hansberry said. “That was the game plan, throw it into us and if they doubled, make the right read. That’s what we did.”

Advertisement

No. 1 Mount Saint Joseph basketball holds off No. 2 St. Frances for 62-59 win https://t.co/OXE8UToMKi — Sun Varsity Letters (@SunVarsity) January 7, 2023

The hype for the game between the two private school powers was so great that the crowd was asked to arrive an hour early and there were parking attendants on the Irvington campus directing traffic to open lots. The game sold out with all of the allotted 1,000 tickets purchased 24 hours before to the opening tip.

A 3-pointer by Jahnathan Lamothe (18 points) in the closing seconds gave St. Frances an 18-17 lead at the end of the first quarter. However, the Gaels (31-3 overall, 16-0 MIAA A Conference) then took control.

Sean Clark (13 points) hit a pair of 3-pointers and a jumper on three trips down the floor and Mount Saint Joseph opened a 27-23 lead that they never relinquished.

The Gaels fed off the raucous crowd and a free throw by Joe Green extended the lead to 37-32 at the break.

“There was a lot of energy in the building,” said Mount Saint Joseph senior Austin Abrams, who scored seven points. “Everything was just flowing. We had a good practice yesterday and it flowed into the game today.”

The Gaels opened a 10-point lead midway through the third quarter, but St. Frances (23-10, 12-2) chipped away. Five straight points by Carlton Carrington Jr. helped cut the margin to 54-51.

Mount Saint Joseph wrestling turned in another dominant performance, beating second-place Gilman by 76 points to win the MIAA championship for the sixth time in the past seven tournaments. https://t.co/rPit1Lwax1 — Baltimore Sun Sports (@BaltSunSports) February 12, 2023

But Mount Saint Joseph answered with a 14-5 run in the final quarter. Hansberry made a free throw after being fouled while converting a layup that boosted the lead to 75-59.

The Panthers were not able to close that gap.

Advertisement

Varsity Highlights Weekly Get the latest high school sports stories, photos and video from around the region. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

“A couple of bad possessions, missed shots and they made some shots … you have to make some adjustments, that’s all,” Myles said. “I think we did a better job on them last time. We have to figure it out.”

Maryland-bound St. Frances guard Jahnathan Lamothe scored 18 points and had a thunderous dunk midway through the second quarter that silenced Mount Saint Joseph’s crowd but prompted a loud roar from the Panthers contingent. The 6-foot-6 Carrington finished with 21 points.

Last week, Gaels coach Pat Clatchey moved into third place in Maryland boys high school history for victories and now has 783, behind only DeMatha legend Morgan Wooten (1,274 victories) and Wicomico’s Butch Waller (896).

Now, his team is playing its best basketball at the most critical point of the season.

“A great high school atmosphere, as usual when playing St. Frances,” Clatchey said. “We had to come out and play like it was the Super Bowl because we’re in contention to win a regular-season championship. St. Frances is really good. I think we did enough to contain and curtail them.”

MSJ — Abrams 7, Valentine 16, Farrell 15, Hansberry 26, Wingfield 2, Clark 13, Green 3. Totals: 25 21-27

Advertisement

SFA — Carrington 21, Jackson 7, Mebane 7, Jahn. Lamothe 18, Brown 2, Jahs. Lamothe 9. Totals: 22 12-12