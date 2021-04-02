Mount Saint Joseph baseball roars past John Carroll for 14-2 victory

“I gave up those two runs in the first inning and I know my teammates have my back in every single game,” Bauer said. “I know if I go out there and do what I can, they’re going to put up runs behind me. They’re going to give me everything that I need to win this game. I’m probably weird because I don’t mind pitching in the cold. People don’t like to swing as much. They’re cold, they don’t want to do much. They want to get off of the field and get warm. I love it.”