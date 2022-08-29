Mount Saint Joseph boys basketball standout Amani Hansberry, the top player in Maryland, commits to Illinois

Mount Saint Joseph basketball standout Amani Hansberry, The Baltimore Sun’s All-Metro Player of the Year following the 2021-22 season, announced Sunday that he’s committed to play at Illinois.

The 6-foot-8, 225-pound senior forward, a four-star prospect who transferred from Washington power St. John’s, established himself as the area’s top player as he led the No. 1 Gaels to a 33-6 record and a sweep of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference and Baltimore Catholic League titles. 247Sports ranks Hansberry the No. 120 overall prospect, the top player in Maryland and the 24th best power forward in the Class of 2023.

With a versatile inside-outside game, Hansberry, who resides in Bowie, averaged 20.3 points, 13.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game in his first season at the Irvington school.

Hansberry, who also considered Auburn, Miami, Penn State and Virginia Tech, announced his commitment Sunday afternoon on 247Sports YouTube.

Illinois, under coach Brad Underwood, went 23-10 last year and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

During Sunday’s announcement, Hansberry said, “everything that I saw at Illinois, I didn’t see that at all of the other programs I visited. They are really focused on developing their guys and getting them to the next level, and that really stood out to me.”

Hansberry got better with time in his junior season at Mount Saint Joseph and stepped up in the postseason. He registered double-doubles in the BCL semifinals and title game to be named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player. In the prestigious Alhambra Catholic Invitational Tournament, he was named Most Outstanding Player with the Gaels winning two of three games.

His stock continued to rise over the summer playing for Team Durant, an Amateur Athletic Union squad, in the Nike EYBL.

“His skill set, versatility and level of consistency will translate into him being successful at the collegiate level,” Mount Saint Joseph coach Pat Clatchey said. “He impacts the game and winning in a variety of ways. He’s an outstanding payer, great teammate and terrific young man. Illinois is getting a high-level player and someone who will represent their program in a first-class manner.”

Hansberry is the second Gael in the 2023 class to commit to a Division I program. Last month, All-Metro second-team guard Ace Valentine announced he plans to play at UMBC.

This story might be updated.