Amani Hansberry, Bryson Tucker lead No. 4 Mount Saint Joseph boys basketball to 84-68 win over No. 3 Mount Carmel

Mount Saint Joseph prides itself on the hard work and attention to detail it puts into practice. It’s results like Monday’s against visiting Mount Carmel when it’s clear the effort has paid dividends.
Sparked by a dominating third quarter, the No. 4 Gaels cranked up the intensity on defense and shared the basketball on offense in pulling away for an 84-68 win over No. 3 Cougars in Irvington.
Junior forward Amani Hansberry and sophomore wing Bryson Tucker paced Mount Saint Joseph with 22 points apiece, while junior guard Ace Valentine added 14. The Gaels, now 16-4, scored 28 points in the defining third quarter — stretching a slim halftime lead into a 66-47 advantage — with 20 of their 28 points in the stretch coming off assists. The win avenges a 65-56 loss at Mount Carmel on Jan. 3.
“We’ve been working hard on playing together and getting everybody totally on the same page, and we’re glad to see it transferring into the games. It shows us that it all works out,” said Valentine.
The Cougars (17-4) stayed close with senior guard Deon Perry (game-high 26 points) scoring 19 first-half points to trail 38-33 at the break. One of the second-half priorities for the Gaels was better controlling Perry and making other Cougars step up on offense.
Tucker, who also had 16 rebounds, dominated the early portion of the third with eight points and Hansberry closed it out with eight. Senior forward Aiden Mess finished two inside passes with dunks while sophomore guard DJ Wingfield (eight points) hit a 3-pointer late. The team effort produced a 66-47 lead that wasn’t threatened in the fourth quarter.
“That is what you preach, and then when they execute it and see it on film, we can say. ‘Yup, that’s what we’re talking about — right there.’ The ball is moving, we’re finding the open man and we’re trusting the offense and what we’re running,” said Mount Saint Joseph coach Pat Clatchey.
Hansberry, who had a strong night on the boards and consistently found open teammates, was excited by the cohesive team play.
“Coach Clatchey tells us to be mindful of always playing our hardest and to execute and seeing that motivates us to play even better and definitely play together as a team,” he said. “The feeling is great. Just all the hard work we put in at practice and working on our own individually — it just shows off during the game and is definitely a blessing.”
Mount Saint Joseph hosts Glenelg County at 6 p.m. Wednesday with Mount Carmel, which got 12 points each from Mitchell Kalu and Omarion Reid, hosts Gilman at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
MC: Perry 26, Kalu 12, Williams 3, Mordi 5, Bamgboye 4, Beckles 6 Reid 12
MSJ: Abrams 8, Hansberry 22, Tucker 22, Mess 8, Valentine 14, Clark 2, Wingfield 8
Halftime: MSJ, 38-33