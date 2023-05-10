Mount Carmel boys basketball hires former Spalding and John Carroll coach Tony Martin

Mount Carmel has named Tony Martin its new boys basketball coach.

Martin brings extensive coaching experience in the Baltimore area having spent 11 years at John Carroll after a three-year stint at Archbishop Spalding. After leaving John Carroll in 2016, he coached for seven years at Cape Fear Academy in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Advertisement

Martin replaces Trevor Quinn, who stepped down after five years to take a new position in the school’s student services department.

In 21 years as a varsity coach, including seven at Cape Fear, Martin has a 467-219 record.

Advertisement

At Spalding, he won the Baltimore Catholic League tournament title in 1999. At John Carroll, he swept the BCL and Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference titles in 2011, won the MIAA A Conference title in 2012, and closed his time there with a BCL title in 2016 when New York Knick Immanuel Quickley was the star.

Mount Carmel has named Tony Martin its new boys basketball coach. (Gene Sweeney Jr. / The Baltimore Sun)

At Mount Carmel, he inherits a team that went 20-16 this past season. He’s optimistic he’ll be able to build on the success the team has enjoyed under recent coaches Quinn, Hakim Hibbert and Tom Rose.

“Obviously, losing eight seniors and all their size is a bit of a tall task, but we’re not starting from scratch,” he said. “There’s some really good, tough young guards in the program and some guys coming in, so I’m excited to work with them. I think I bring an awful lot of experience and we’ll take a lot of pride in how we defend.”

With the hire at Mount Carmel, Martin, who started coaching at now-defunct Cardinal Gibbons as an assistant under legend Ray Mullis in the late 1980s, said his career has come full circle because of a special connection.

“Tony Martin brings with him decades of successful leadership, both within the MIAA and BCL, and nationally. We are excited to welcome him to our community,” said Mount Carmel president Larry Callahan, who was the athletic director at Cardinal Gibbons and hired the late Mullins, who is in the BCL Hall of Fame.

Quinn had an 81-64 mark in his five years. The Cougars went 25-8 and reached the MIAA A title game in 2021-22.