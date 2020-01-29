Mitch Fischer scores 23 points to lead Loyola Blakefield basketball over Boys’ Latin, 65-54

“I thought that Mitch was really good, especially early,” Loyola coach Josh Davalli said. “Close to the basket, he was able to score pretty consistently and he hit a 3 or two there early. So, that’s his game — he can play on the outside, he can play on the inside, he can do a little bit of everything, and tonight he showed that. He’s got some toughness, so he can get to the foul line and get some points like that also.”