Mitch Fischer scores 23 points to lead Loyola Blakefield basketball over Boys’ Latin, 65-54

Tuesday night’s basketball game between Boys’ Latin and Loyola Blakefield had big implications in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference, and the Dons came away with a 65-54 win.
Mitch Fischer led the way for Loyola (15-8, 8-5 A Conference Red Division), scoring 23 points and making his presence felt early. The forward scored 15 points in the first half, kicking things off with an early 3-pointer that sent his team’s bench into a frenzy.
“I thought that Mitch was really good, especially early,” Loyola coach Josh Davalli said. “Close to the basket, he was able to score pretty consistently and he hit a 3 or two there early. So, that’s his game — he can play on the outside, he can play on the inside, he can do a little bit of everything, and tonight he showed that. He’s got some toughness, so he can get to the foul line and get some points like that also.”
Fischer credited his team’s play and defense to strong practices and consistency preached by Davalli.
“Every day that we practice, coach harps on defense all of the time and we knew that we had to lock in defensively to get the win today," Fischer said.
Loyola’s Jordan Moore has several scholarship offers to play college football, but he proved that he’s also a talented basketball player. The guard scored 17 points, constantly slashing to the bucket and making hustle plays to pull his team to victory in the fourth quarter.
“It all starts with our defense,” Moore said. “We’ve all bought into the system, played really well on defense and we got the rebounds, pushed and that stressed them defensively. So, I think that worked to our advantage.”
Boys’ Latin (11-8, 8-4 A Conference Black Division) began the game with the lead, ending the first quarter with a 3-pointer by Lorenzo Donadio at the buzzer to take a 25-20 advantage. Loyola had a 36-30 lead by halftime, with Fischer finishing the half with 16 points and teammate Cam Smith adding six.
The second half became the “Jordan Moore Show," with his early 3-pointer in the third quarter setting the tone. He finished the quarter with seven points and a helped give Loyola a 51-43 lead.
Shots didn’t fall for the Lakers during key moments, as the Dons put consistent pressure on defense. As the Lakers struggled to stop the Dons from scoring in transition, it became tough for Boys’ Latin to pull back into the game.
“Loyola played a great game,” Boys’ Latin coach Cliff Rees said. “They’re so tough and Mitch Fischer is a great player and they’ve got great players around him. We just couldn’t get stops all night long. That was the bigger issue. We missed some shots, but we couldn’t get stops because they were too good offensively.”
LB (15-8, 8-5): M. Fischer 23, J. Moore 17, C. Smith 10, J. Dixon 9, G. Walsh 4, R. Gardner 2
BL (11-8, 8-4): L. Donadio 16, K. Walker 11, R. Schell 10, T. Green 7, W. Spencer 5, M. Austin 3, J. Stout 3
Halftime: 36-30, Loyola