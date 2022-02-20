No. 1 Mount Saint Joseph wrestling wins fifth straight Maryland Independent States tournament with three champions

Mount Saint Joseph had six finalists and crowned three champions to win its fifth straight Maryland Independent States tournament title Saturday at Harford Community College.
The top-ranked Gaels, who went 15-1 in the regular season and won the MIAA tournament last weekend, scored 300.5 points to edge St. Mary’s Ryken (279), No. 5 Archbishop Spalding (229.5), No. 2 Loyola Blakefield (180) and No. 13 McDonogh (148.5).
Sophomore Carter Nogle, who improved to 41-3, won the 113-pound title by beating Ryken’s Evan Boblits, 2-0 in overtime. Bryce Phillips matched his teammate’s season record and victory but did so in a more dominating fashion, pinning Gilman’s Carson Mingo in 3:14 to win the 182-pound championship. Spencer Toth (220) also won for Mount Saint Joseph, beating Ryken’s Kalen Perez, 2-1, in the finals.
Junior Coleman Nogle (120), Jacob Wright (132) and Cameron Cannaday (138) were runners-up for the Gaels, while freshman Nicolas Barnabae (152) and Gavin Bage (285) finished third.
Spalding had three champions — Sean Garretson (106), who improved to 29-3 on the season, senior Brady Pruett (126), who claimed his second consecutive state title, and heavyweight Bryce Purnell, who moved to 17-4.
Garretson pinned all four of his opponents, including Bullis’ Ellis Kirsch in 2:56 in the finals. Pruett shut out Bullis’ Joe Couch, 5-0, in the championship match, and Purnell reached the finals with an overtime win before knocking off Terrence McCauley of Ryken, 5-2.
McDonogh had four finalists, all of whom took home gold. Billy Dekraker edged Coleman Nogle, 3-1, in the finals at 120 pounds to improve to 25-8, and senior Richard Fedalen, a Columbia commit who is 19-3 on the season, pinned his way through the tournament and stuck Spalding’s Joe Fisk in 5:56 for the title. Noah Onkst (170) edged the Dons’ Cole Myers, 10-8, in the finals after winning a pair of decisions in the quarterfinals and semifinals, and 195-pound Gerard Johnson got past Ryken’s Ezekiel Gayle, 3-1, for the championship.
The Dons went home without any individual champions but had two finalists in Jeremiah Aybar (160) and Myers.
Severn’s Ryan Money was the other local finalist, as he lost his 145-pound championship bout to Ryken’s Mekhi Neal, 2-1 in double overtime.
The state’s private schools will finish their season at National Preps on Friday and Saturday at The Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro.