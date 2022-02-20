No. 1 Mount Saint Joseph wrestling wins fifth straight Maryland Independent States tournament with three champions

McDonogh had four finalists, all of whom took home gold. Billy Dekraker edged Coleman Nogle, 3-1, in the finals at 120 pounds to improve to 25-8, and senior Richard Fedalen, a Columbia commit who is 19-3 on the season, pinned his way through the tournament and stuck Spalding’s Joe Fisk in 5:56 for the title. Noah Onkst (170) edged the Dons’ Cole Myers, 10-8, in the finals after winning a pair of decisions in the quarterfinals and semifinals, and 195-pound Gerard Johnson got past Ryken’s Ezekiel Gayle, 3-1, for the championship.