Nine area senior student athletes win Minds in Motion scholarships from MPSSAA

Nine high school seniors from the Baltimore area were among 18 statewide announced as winners of the 2020 Minds in Motion Scholar-Athlete Scholarships.
A male and female were selected from each of the Maryland Public Secondary School’s Athletic Association’s nine districts after the selection committee conducted an online meeting last week to pick the winners from 650 applicants.
Each will receive a $1,000 scholarship provided by The Allstate Foundation. Applicants had to have a minimum 3.25 unweighted GPA and played one MPSSAA-sanctioned sport during their high school careers.
The area recipients were Evan Barnard (Hereford), Madison Buddenbohn (Edgewood), Evan Demos (Aberdeen), Alexander DiBenio (Old Mill), Madison Garrigus (Atholton), Sofia Grose (Towson), Grace Pula (City), Leo Rubinson (City) and Evan Warren (Westminster).
The program is in its 13th year with The Allstate Foundation contributing a total of $152,000 in scholarship funds.
Also recognized from outside the area were Jake Burgess (McDonough), Eric Gwin (Stephen Decatur), Joanne Liu (Wootton), Hally O’Keefe (Walkersville), David Onwonga (Parkdale) Jourdan Page (Eleanor Roosevelt), Reece Petrolle (Damascus), Lillian Simmerman (Great Mills) and Sincere Taylor ( St. Michaels).