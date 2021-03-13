Rishon Holmes’ four TD passes lead Milford Mill past Woodlawn, 25-18

“These guys [at Milford Mill] have been gelling for years,” Mason said. “The biggest thing with us at Woodlawn is just trying to get that longevity and trying to get that flow with each other before another group comes in. So, like I told the guys, ‘I know you’re upset. I’m upset too, but I’m blessed to have you all on my team as players.’ Certain components of the game stepped up. That’s the same thing that we preach to our guys — special teams plays a role. We had four blocked punts, two for a touchdown and two interceptions.”