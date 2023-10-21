No. 13 Perry Hall football upsets No. 4 Milford Mill, 24-20: ‘A really gutty performance’

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Recovering a high snap, Perry Hall Gators punter Manny Gomez (84) escapes from Milford Mill Millers defensive end Nazier James (99) in the end zone, managing to throw the ball away before being caught during an MPSSAA football matchup at Perry Hall High's Albert D. Miller Stadium Friday Oct. 20, 2023. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Determined to show it belonged against perennial power Milford Mill, Perry Hall football couldn’t have had a rougher start in Friday’s rain-soaked Baltimore County showdown.

By game’s end, however, it was the host and No. 13 Gators who made more big plays and fewer mistakes in all three phases.

And when Milford Mill quarterback Deshawn Purdie’s last-second throw to the end zone fell to the soaked artificial turf, Perry Hall celebrated a thrilling and character-building 24-20 win over the No. 4 Millers for the county’s Division I crown.

Jacob Wagner’s 11-yard run with 2:58 to play was followed by the clinching defensive stop as Perry Hall improved to 8-0 on the season.

Milford Mill, the defending Class 2A state champions in a 14-0 season, fell to 6-2. The last time the Millers lost a Baltimore County game was their 2021 season opener Sept. 3, a 19-14 defeat to Franklin.

Trailing 20-12 in the fourth quarter, the Gators got an interception from Corey Costner that he returned 44 yards for a touchdown to pull Perry Hall within two points.

After a defensive stop and a muffed punt gave the home team the ball at Milford Mill’s 11, Wagner got around the right side and scored.

“We got a lot of two-way players and guys were cramping up, so it was a really gutty performance,” Perry Hall coach Ryan Pittillo. “It was a hard game, they’re big, they’re strong, they’re physical, so I’m just really proud of my guys.”

Perry Hall players rush the field to celebrate their win against Milford Mill on Friday. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Having scored 40 or more points in five of their wins, including 60 against Woodlawn on Oct. 6, the Gators won the coin toss and wanted the ball first in front of their overflow crowd.

They had a false start on their first play and then the snap went over the head of punter Manny Gomez on fourth down, giving the Millers the ball at the Gators’ 10. Two plays later, Milford Mill running back Keion Sutton ran it in from 7 yards.

“We have a motto: ‘So what, now what?’ It’s always next play and we kind of know that we can score at any point, always come back,” Pittillo said. “It was as bad as a start you can have, but, again, ‘So what, now what?’ and we blocked the extra point to give us some momentum back.”

The Gators tied the game later in the first quarter when Dallas Conway scored from 8 yards. Then special teams gave them a 9-6 halftime lead.

On fourth down at the Millers’ 24 with 19 seconds left in the fourth quarter, the Gators called timeout and sent out kicker Joe Cook, who converted a 41-yarder in the steady rain.

Cook added a 31-yard field goal in the third quarter to make it 12-6 before the Millers appeared to take hold of the game. After a fumble recovery by Tyler Page gave Milford Mill the ball at the Gators’ 41, Damon Ferguson went up the middle for a 16-yard touchdown to tie the game at 12.

Perry Hall lineman Cam Greaver (56) lifts running back Dallas Conway (1), who celebrates his touchdown to tie the game against Milford Mill on Friday. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Early in the fourth quarter, the Millers took the lead on a fourth-and-1, with Purdie going right on a bootleg for a 36-yard score that made it 20-12 after a run by Ferguson added two points.

The Gators had the answers the rest of the way. Building on last year’s 8-4 season, they now boast wins over Franklin, Dundalk and the mighty Millers. They close the regular season at home against Kenwood at 6 p.m. Friday.

“It’s just huge,” Pittillo said. “The schedule we have, it’s a tough one and just week after week — showing.”

It was the regular-season finale for the Millers, who had their six-game winning streak end. They turn their attention to defending their Class 2A state championship, opening the postseason in the North region with the first round set to begin the first weekend in November.

“Self-imposed wounds — you can’t have that against a good team,” Milford Mill coach Reggie White said. “Shout out to Coach Pittillo and his staff — they did a good job. But you can’t shoot yourself in the foot and expect to beat a high powered offense and defense.

“I want to give them credit, but we also made a lot of uncharacteristic mistakes. We’ll learn from it.”