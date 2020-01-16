Martaz Robinson takes over late, leads New Town boys basketball past rival Milford Mill, 66-54

After Kyree Johnson took a long outlet pass from Robinson for an easy layup, the Titans seemed to have finally taken hold of the game with their first double-digit lead at 48-37 with 6:47 to play. But the Millers weren’t through yet with an 8-0 run, as point guard Sammy Scott grabbed a rebound and went the length of the court to finish off a layup that cut the advantage to 48-45 with 4:43 left.