Martaz Robinson takes over late, leads New Town boys basketball past rival Milford Mill, 66-54

As the New Town boys basketball team’s successful season continues, one trend is becoming clear: When it’s crunch time, it’s Martaz Robinson’s time.
After rival Milford Mill scored eight straight points Wednesday night to get within three midway through the fourth quarter, Robinson, the No. 7 Titans’ senior point guard and captain, made sure the visitors would get no closer.
He responded with a pull-up jumper, a driving layup, a blocked shot and three free throws during the team’s next two possessions.
Robinson scored seven of his game-high 24 points in the pivotal stretch that took less than two minutes as New Town claimed a 66-54 win over the Millers in Baltimore County play.
The Titans improved to 8-1 overall and 2-0 in the league’s Division I play, while Milford Mill fell to 4-6 and 0-2.
Robinson, who helped the Titans beat Meade, 58-52, at the Baltimore City Public Schools Basketball Academy with a similar stretch last week, said he cherishes the responsibility of lifting the team in crunch time.
“Fourth quarter, I knew I had to take over,” he said. “We were up, but they had the momentum so I had to step in as a senior to play my role.”
After Kyree Johnson took a long outlet pass from Robinson for an easy layup, the Titans seemed to have finally taken hold of the game with their first double-digit lead at 48-37 with 6:47 to play. But the Millers weren’t through yet with an 8-0 run, as point guard Sammy Scott grabbed a rebound and went the length of the court to finish off a layup that cut the advantage to 48-45 with 4:43 left.
Robinson pulled up for a jumper nine seconds later to end the Millers’ run.
“From all my past years, I know that when a team has momentum, it’s hard to get it back. So I knew I had to make a big-time play so my team can keep the lead and win the game,” Robinson said.
Senior forward Andrew Mills closed the Titans’ fourth-quarter run with a 3-pointer to finish with 11 points. Stephon Marcano hit three 3-pointers to finish with 12 points for New Town.
The Millers got a balanced performance, with Jermaine Goodwyn leading four players in double figures with 15 points. Scott finished with 13, Detwan Montague had 12 and Trevon Gwaltney had 10.
Both teams return to action on Friday, with New Town visiting No. 15 Loch Raven and Milford Mill returning home to take on Sparrows Point.
“We were right there, but they executed down the stretch. [Robinson] took over,” Milford Mill coach Ryan Smith said. “We’re back at it Friday against Sparrows Point. This was our fifth road game and we get to go back home for a little while to get back our mojo. We’ll be alright.”
MM – Goodwyn 15, Montague 12, Scott 13, Gwaltney 10, Baker 2, McCain 2. Totals: 21 9-16 54
NT – Mills 11, Robinson 24, K. Johnson 4, Carter 8, Sparrow 2, Marcano 12, Bush 5. Totals: 22 15-27 66
Half: NT, 30-26