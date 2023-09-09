No. 3 Milford Mill football declared 12-7 winner at Hereford after game halted in second quarter due to heat

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Milford Mill football coach Reggie White looks on during a game against Hereford on Friday night. The game was postponed to Saturday because of inclement weather, and the Millers were declared winners in the second quarter when it was determined it was too hot to continue playing. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Coming off a season-opening loss last week, defending Class 2A state champion Milford Mill football was intent on playing four strong quarters at Hereford on Saturday afternoon.

Things didn’t get that far in steamy Parkton.

With the momentum and a 12-7 lead at the 7:08 mark of the second quarter, the No. 3 Millers were declared winners over the host Bulls when it was determined it was too hot to continue play.

After a Hereford player and a referee had to be treated for heat-related issues, the Hereford training staff and administrators deemed the conditions too hot to continue after a heat index meter was used to gauge the temperature on the artificial turf field. According to Weather Underground, the high in Parkton on Saturday was 87 degrees.

“We just felt it was too much of a risk to keep going,” Hereford coach John Walter said.

The game was originally postponed Friday night after intense storms swept through the area, bringing lightning and high winds.

Last week, the Millers fell to Frederick County power Oakdale, 22-21, in the final minute. On Saturday, things picked up where they left off when Bulls returner Chris Makowy took the opening kickoff 82 yards to give the home team a fast 7-0 lead.

Two big defensive plays and an impressive 99-yard scoring drive gave the Millers the momentum.

Looking to build on their lead later in the first quarter, the Bulls were primed to complete an 85-yard scoring drive when Millers cornerback Koby Sarkodie recovered a fumble by fullback Cole Haynes at the 1-yard line with 5:47 left in the opening quarter.

The Millers’ offense responded with an 11-play, 99-yard scoring drive that featured 36 rushing yards from quarterback Deshawn Purdie, who scored from 1 yard to cut the lead to 7-6.

With the Bulls facing a third-and-18 at the Milford Mill 47 early in the second quarter, quarterback Bobby Burke fumbled as he rolled out to escape backside pressure from defensive end Nazier James. Linebacker Lamontae Royster picked up the loose ball and scampered 28 yards to give the Millers the ball on Hereford’s 24.

Five plays later, Royster scored on an 8-yard run to give the Millers a 12-7 lead with 8:14 to play in the first half.

A little more than a minute later, the Bulls lined up to punt on fourth-and-7 from their 33 when the game was stopped. It was called a few minutes later, with the Millers awarded the forfeit win.

“I understand it’s a different time, but I don’t like it,” Milford Mill coach Reggie White said of the stoppage.

However, he was pleased with how his team settled in after the early deficit.

“Two big plays and then the offense started to click and we were starting to roll. So that’s about it,” he said.

Royster, who played the big role in getting the Millers the lead and ultimately the win, was disappointed the game ended early but felt great about helping the team.

He’s looking forward to the rest of the season as the Millers look to defend their Baltimore County and state championships.

“For the season, we’re just going to keep working hard, play hard and we know we have to stay disciplined,” he said.

Both teams return to Baltimore County action Thursday with home games. Milford Mill will take on Kenwood at 6 p.m. with Hereford set to play Parkville at 6:30.