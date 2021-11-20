Milford Mill football rolls past Glenelg, 35-3, to advance to Class 2A state semifinals

Chris Butler transferred to Milford Mill this year and wondered if he would fit in. The Millers want you to know that he fit in just fine, thank you.
Butler rushed for 149 yards on 16 carries and scored three touchdowns to lead host Milford Mill (12-1) to a 35-3 win over Glenelg (10-2) in the Class 2A state quarterfinals.
The Millers will travel to Calvert County’s Huntingtown for the state semifinals next weekend, with their first trip to the state championship since 2017 on the line.
“The whole time I was out, I couldn’t wait to come back,” said Butler, who injured his MCL and had to miss three games. “I came back for the playoffs and I knew I had to make it happen.”
Milford Mill and Butler wasted little time doing just that, scoring on their first possession.
After fielding a Glenelg punt at the Gladiators’ 42-yard line, it took Milford just four plays to gain the lead. On third-and-10, Butler scrambled up the middle to for 22 yards, putting the ball on the 20. On the next play, he ran off tackle for 20 yards and Milford Mill had a 6-0 lead after a missed extra-point attempt with 7:21 left in the first quarter.
The Millers added to their lead early in the second quarter. After taking over at the Glenelg 35-yard line, it took Butler just two plays to extend the lead. On the first, he scampered 23 yards around the outside, then 12 more straight up the middle to run the lead to 14-0 after a Butler 2-point conversion run with 10:22 left in the half.
On the next series, Milford forced a three-and-out, but was called for roughing the kicker on the ensuing punt. It appeared the Gladiators had new life, but then disaster struck. Quarterback Bisi Owens completed a pass for 29 yards to receiver Christian Chen, but he fumbled at the Miller’s 30. The was picked up by Milford’s Daysen Shell, who ran it back to the Glenelg 48 with 7:57 left.
The Millers took advantage of their good fortune seven plays later on another Butler run with 5:15 left to run the margin to 20-0 before the half.
Milford added another touchdown when quarterback Tahseen Howard scored on a 5-yard run with 28.2 seconds left in the half to take a 28-0 lead after Howard added a 2-point conversion.
Howard added another touchdown in the third quarter on a 7-yard run to run the score to 35-0.
The Gladiators avoided the shutout by getting a 39-yard field goal by Michael Fernandes with 4:36 left in the game.
“Our defense played really well,” Millers coach Reggie White said. “The were actually upset they let up that field goal at the end.”
Now the Millers move into uncharted area for these players with a trip to the state semifinals. While knowing the journey won’t be easy, White says he knew this team could be special.
“We’ve got some explosive players,” said White, who rattled off about 10 player numbers. “I thought we had the pieces we needed in every phase. We’ve got leadership, some great returnees, and some old, old-time football players. Now we just have to put it all together and go and prove it.”
Milford Mill 35, Glenelg 3
GL 0-0-0-3 — 3
MM 6-22-7-0 — 35
MM - Butler 20 run (kick failed)
MM – Butler 12 run (Butler run)
MM – Butler 12 run (kick failed)
MM – Howard 5 run (Howard run)
MM – Howard 7 run (Shell kick)
G – Fernandes 39 FG