Hereford girls lacrosse falls to Middletown, 17-4, in Class 2A state semifinal

Hereford girls lacrosse was never able to settle in to its Class 2A state semifinal against Middletown.

The Knights from Frederick County simply weren’t having it.

Dominant on draws and precise at both ends, Middletown enjoyed a stellar first half to claim a 17-4 win over the Bulls on Saturday at Havre de Grace High. Middletown will meet Manchester Valley — an 11-10 winner over C. Milton Wright — for the state title at a date and time to be announced. The championship games will take place Tuesday through Thursday at Stevenson University.

Middletown senior Ellery Bowman scored four of her six goals in the first half when Vera Winchester Dodman owned the circle and goalie Helen Bartman made five of her eight saves. It all led to a 10-2 halftime lead, and the Bulls were unable to recover.

Despite the setback, Hereford coach Kelly Swift was pleased with her team’s season as the Bulls made a second straight state tournament appearance.

“We’ve been battle-tested the entire season and we’ve worked hard and done all the things we were supposed to do and sometimes things just don’t come together,” she said. “[Middletown] played great — I can’t take anything away from that at all. Our offense struggled getting into a flow. Our defense had some great moments and not-so-great moments and you just try to adjust where you can.”

When the Bulls got a goal from Carson Godie with 15:31 to play in the first half, they were only down one, but the Knights quickly took control from there. Kate Stevenson scored two straight goals and Bowman got rolling with three of her four coming in a six-minute stretch.

At the other end, Bartman was sensational, making consecutive saves on shots from Eleni Yates and Kennedy Ziegler. With the Bulls trailing 9-2 with under three minutes to play, shots from Maya Antonakas and Lindsey Moneymaker clanked off the post.

It just wasn’t Hereford’s day.

After Middletown got a goal from Dodman with three seconds left to go into the break up 10-2, the Knights scored two goals in the opening minute of the second half to start a running clock.

In a bid to claim the program’s first state title, the Knights will get a second chance at Manchester Valley, which claimed a 15-4 win March 28.

“It’s going to take another team effort,” Middletown coach Tyler White said. “Manchester Valley is good. They’re consistent across the board — they got a full team, too. So it’s going to take consistency, it’s going patience and I’ve been saying it all year, just having fun playing lacrosse.”

Goals: M — Sheridan, Dodman 2, Bowman 6, Stevenson 3, Bizzell 3, Stamper 2; H — Moneymaker, Ziegler, Izzo 2 Assists: M — Bizzell, Stevenson, LaPadula, Boniface, Bowman; H — Antonakas Saves: M — Bartman 8; H — Berquist 1, McGonigle 1 Half: M, 10-2