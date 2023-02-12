No. 1 Mount Saint Joseph wrestling continues dominant run with second straight MIAA championship

Carter Nogle, bottom, of Mount Saint Joseph, beats Sean Garretson, top, of Archbishop Spalding, in the 120 pound match of the MIAA wrestling championships. Feb. 11, 2023. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Mount Saint Joseph had two top-notch wrestlers who basically called in sick for the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association Tournament at Gilman on Saturday. Not that it mattered.

The Gaels turned in another dominant performance, beating second-place Gilman by 76 points to win the championship with 270.5 points. The title is Mount Saint Joseph’s second in a row and sixth in the past seven MIAA tournaments. Even more impressive, the Gaels did it without perennial winners Jake Tamai at 113 pounds and Nicolas Barnabae at 165.

“There’s always a challenge when you have some of your top wrestlers out, but our guys came in prepared,” Gaels coach Harry Barnabae said. “We knew Gilman had a strong team, but I’m really proud of our team. Each one of them came in and battled.”

Mount Saint Joseph had eight wrestlers in the finals at various weight classes, and seven of them won. The only loss of the day came in the first match, as Loyola Blakefield’s Jayden Jackson used a double-overtime ride-out to beat the Gaels’ Joseph Cooper for the title.

‘A great day to be a Cavalier’: South Carroll wrestling repeats as Class 1A state dual champions, beating Northern Garrett, 46-30 https://t.co/P06HRkVTiy — Sun Varsity Letters (@SunVarsity) February 12, 2023

Some of Mount Saint Joseph’s wins came in substantial decisions, while one came in dramatic fashion. At 285, the Gaels’ Gavin Bage trailed Loyola’s Luke Randazzo for nearly the entire match. Randazzo’s footwork seemed to frustrate Bage, but Randazzo made a mistake and Bage took advantage, pinning him with only 28 seconds left in the match.

“I think that match aged me by 10 years,” Barnabae said with a laugh. “It’s always a chess match with Luke Randazzo. You have two very talented wrestlers out there, and it all came down to heart. I think Gavin showed his heart today.”

“It was a little upsetting to keep getting shots on him that weren’t happening,” said Bage, who won the title at the same weight last year. “I just had to stick to what I was doing, but I got in there and got the takedown.”

Carter Nogle, bottom, of Mount Saint Joseph beats Sean Garretson, top, of Archbishop Spalding in the 120-pound match during the MIAA wrestling championships Saturday. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

The Gaels also got wins from Carter Nogle (120), Coleman Nogle (126), Cameron Canaday (150), Ben Smith (157), Austin Lewis (175) and Bryce Phillips (215).

In addition to Jackson at 103, Cayden Farver (113) and Judah Aybar (144) won titles for Loyola. Gilman had two champions in the Sherlock brothers, with Tyson winning at 132 and younger brother Emmitt at 138.

McDonogh’s Noah Onkst earned a 3-0 decision over Gilman’s Carson Mingo at 190.

A significant win came at 165, as Calvert Hall’s Sisto Averno III made short work of McDonogh’s J.J. Dimonte with a pin just 1:14 into their match.

“My coach told me it’s been 13 years since a guy from Calvert Hall won an MIAA championship,” Averno said. “He told me that you’ve got a job to do, so go out and get the job done. It was just my goal to go out there and get it done and score as many points as possible.”

Jayden Jackson of Loyola Blakefield, top, beats Joseph Cooper of Mount Saint Joseph in the 106-pound match during the MIAA wrestling championships. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Another milestone for the tournament was the emergence of St. Frances as a wrestling power. The Panthers, in their first year of wrestling, won the B Conference team title by 56 points over second-place Gerstell Academy. St. Frances also placed a wrestler in the finals, as Camren Wright lost to Phillips at 215.

“It is a big accomplishment [to win this],” Panthers coach Douglas McClain said. “We put the work in, but I feel like we could have done better. Not to underplay this, but our goal was to finish top three overall in this tournament, and we fell a little short of that today.”

MIAA Wrestling Tournament

(at Gilman)

Team scores:

A Conference

1. Mount Saint Joseph, 270.5; Gilman, 194.5; 3. Loyola Blakefield, 186; 4. Calvert Hall, 165.5; 5. Archbishop Spalding, 150; 6. McDonogh 106.5; 7. John Carroll, 61.5; 8. Archbishop Curley, 50; 9. Boys’ Latin, 37.

B Conference

1. St. Frances, 141; 2. Gerstell Academy, 85; 3. Severn, 57; 4. St. Paul’s, 47.5; 5. Glenelg Country, 11; 6. St, Mary’s and Pallotti, 9.0; 8. Mt. Carmel, 4; 9. Friends, 2.

Individual results

Finals

106: Jackson (LOY) d Cooper (MSJ), 3-2, 2OT; 113: Farver (LOY) d H. Gessford (AS), 15-4; 120: Ca. Nogle (MSJ) d Garretson (AS), 7-4; 126: Co. Nogle (MSJ) p Paolucci (AS), 3:34; 132: T. Sherlock (GIL) d Leitzel (AS), 1-0; 138: E. Sherlock (GIL) d Bollinger (McD), 13-3; 144: Aybar (LOY) tf over C. Gessford (AS), 20-3; 150: Canaday (MSJ) p Nasir (GA), 3:48; 157: Smith (MSJ) d Moccia (JC), 6-0; 165: Averno III (CH) p Dimonte (McD), 1:14; 175: Lewis (MSJ) d Haughey (GIL), 6-0; 190: Onkst (McD) d Mingo (GIL), 3-0; 215: Phillips (MSJ) p Wright (SF), 1:06; 285: Bage (MSJ) p Randazzo (LOY), 5:32.