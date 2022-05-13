Gilman tennis edges Severn, 3-2, to claim eighth straight MIAA title

The Gilman tennis team added to its remarkable legacy Thursday, winning its eighth straight Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association title by edging Severn, 3-2. (Courtesy of Gilman)

The Gilman tennis team added to its remarkable legacy Thursday, winning its eighth straight Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association title by edging Severn, 3-2.

It’s the program’s 28th championship — 14 in the MIAA and 14 in the Maryland Scholastic Association — extending the record for the most of any sport at the school.

Advertisement

On Thursday, the host Greyhounds got a win from Andrew Hannon at No. 2 singles — 6-3, 6-1 over Severn’s Daniel McNair — and leaned on a sweep from their doubles teams to sneak past the Admirals.

High school sports roundup (May 12) https://t.co/RBYXRBmiGE — Sun Varsity Letters (@SunVarsity) May 12, 2022

At No. 1 doubles, Andy Brinckerhoff and Alex Nabit defeated Aiden Gilroy and Alan Tchamourliyski, 7-5, 6-0. At No. 2 doubles, Luca Pavlovich teamed with George Khairallah to beat Luke Fromal and Chris Sixbey, 6-1, 6-1.

Advertisement

“This was our eighth consecutive championship, tying football and outdoor track for the second longest winning streak in Gilman sports history. Squash leads with 10 consecutive,” Gilman’s 10-year coach Steve Krulevitz said. “Plus, we added our 28th overall championship, putting a little cushion from football with 25. When you play for history, it changes the dynamics of your season.”

Severn got wins at No. 1 singles (Matthew McNair beat Rohan Milak, 6-3, 6-2) and No. 3 singles (Nate Krall defeated Ben Cordish, 4-6, 6-4, 10-2 in tiebreaker).