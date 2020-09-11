Despite outcry, MIAA holds firm on fall sports season postponement, plans to re-evaluate in October

In response to the many inquiries that have been received by the MIAA from concerned parents and student athletes regarding fall sports, we hear you. We all share in the desire to return to the competitive arena as soon as it is safe to do so. As an athletic organization, representing our twenty-nine member schools, the MIAA exists to serve at the direction and support of our athletic directors and school administrators. With our member schools each in various stages of the reopening process, the concept of trying to resume interscholastic sports at this time is not feasible. The leadership of the MIAA (and the IAAM) determined in August that a reassessment of conditions and evaluation of member school operations at a date to be determined in early to mid-October would best permit for an honest and timely accounting of the potential for the prudent resumption of interscholastic sports. While sports activities have resumed for other entities and in other states, the member institutions of the MIAA are not yet prepared to take that step. We will continue to develop our plans for a practical and safe return to play for the student athletes at our member schools when deemed appropriate.