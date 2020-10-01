Parents continue call for resumption of private high school sports seasons as IAAM, MIAA discuss plans

“The urgency to return to sports has always been there for my children and our family,” Nogle said. “Face-to-face classroom instruction as well as extracurricular activities is important on so many levels. However, recently seeing other states and districts returning to sports, makes me sad for all the MIAA athletes. Fall sports can definitely pave the way for the rest of the year. We can get these kids back on the field with nice weather and proper precautions and tweak protocols as necessary for the winter seasons.”