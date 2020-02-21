Previewing Sunday’s MIAA basketball championship games

Outlook: The top-seeded Friars take aim at the program’s second B title — the first coming in 2001 — and third overall with a C crown from 1996 also in the trophy case. If the regular season is any indication, they will get a significant push from second-seeded St. John’s. The teams split their two meetings with each claiming tightly contested home wins — Curley winning 64-58 on Jan. 15 before the Vikings from Frederick County answering with a 64-59 win on Feb. 7. In Thursday’s 64-35 semifinal win over Chapelgate Christian, Curley opened with the game’s first 21 points — the run extending into the second quarter — in making sure their season would extend on to Sunday. Seniors played big in the win with guard Caleb Johnson scoring 16 points and forward Dalyn Brandon adding 13. The Vikings, whose only championship came in 2016, got 23 points from senior guard Brandon Pilgrim in claiming a 59-52 win over Friends in their semifinal win on Thursday.