MIAA football 2019 statistical leaders

Through the first month of the football season for Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association programs, there are 12 quarterbacks who have thrown for 200 yards, 27 running backs who have rushed for 100 yards and 20 wide receivers who have had 100 yards receiving.
Click through the galleries below to see the current leaderboards. (If you see a player missing, notice incorrect stats or would like to submit a high quality image for a player we are missing a photo of, please email bkennedy@baltsun.com)