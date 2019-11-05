“I wanted to go out in about 5 minutes flat for the first mile,” Johnson said. “I went out in 4:57, which was a little fast but that was fine. From there, I wanted to hit the downhills hard and the sharp turns at the very bottom hard and make separation by the hill up to the 4K mark at about 40-50 meters, which was exactly what I wanted, and from there I coasted it in. Everyone knew I was the guy to beat, unlike last year, when Camden [Gilmore of Loyola Blakefield] was the guy to beat. It was a little less pressure than this year. I knew I had to win, that was my expectation, and that’s what my team needed from us to win, and at the end of the day, everybody hit their goals and we won.”