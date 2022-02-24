No. 13 Gilman basketball stuns No. 1 St. Frances, 70-69, in quarterfinals | MIAA ROUNDUP

No. 13 Gilman 70, No. 1 St. Frances 69: With Gilman trailing 44-23 at halftime, senior star Christian Winborne scored 18 of his team-high 23 points in the second half to pull off the stunning upset in the MIAA A Conference quarterfinals. Dejuan Lane had 16 points and Jalen Marshall added 12 for the Greyhounds (10-11).