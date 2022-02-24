No. 13 Gilman basketball stuns No. 1 St. Frances, 70-69, in quarterfinals | MIAA ROUNDUP

Here’s a roundup of quarterfinal games in the MIAA A Conference tournament on Wednesday, Feb. 23:
No. 13 Gilman 70, No. 1 St. Frances 69: With Gilman trailing 44-23 at halftime, senior star Christian Winborne scored 18 of his team-high 23 points in the second half to pull off the stunning upset in the MIAA A Conference quarterfinals. Dejuan Lane had 16 points and Jalen Marshall added 12 for the Greyhounds (10-11).
The Panthers (31-6), who missed two chances at the rim in the closing seconds, got 18 points each from Carlton Carrington and Jahnathan Lamothe. It was St. Frances’ first home loss in 14 games.
The Greyhounds will face host Mount Carmel in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Friday. The Cougars won both regular-season meetings, most recently a 78-69 home victory Feb. 7.
Mount Saint Joseph 73, Calvert Hall 36: The Gaels (26-5) will host Archbishop Spalding on Friday in the MIAA semifinals.
Archbishop Spalding 67, John Carroll 53: The Cavaliers (24-8) surged ahead in the second quarter and never looked back en route to a 67-53 win over the Patriots. Cam Whitmore, the Cavaliers’ 6-foot-7, 210-pound senior guard and Villanova commit, led all scorers with 28 points.
Jeannot Basima scored 12 points, TJ Vaughn added 11 points and Terry Long Jr. added eight for the Patriots (19-8).
Mount Carmel 78, Loyola Blakefield 77: Deon Perry scored 35 points and hit the game-winning basket with two seconds left to lift the Cougars over the Dons. Loyola Blakefield, which got 12 points from Owen Fischer, erased an early 25-point deficit to take the lead with eight seconds remaining.