Loyola Blakefield scored two straight goals in Thursday’s Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference soccer semifinal at two-time defending champion McDonogh and suddenly had all the momentum in a tie game in the second half.
And then McDonogh All-Metro junior midfielder Richie Nichols got the ball at his feet and made some space above the Dons’ penalty area.
In a split-second, with Nichols precisely finding the left side of the goal with a heavy strike with 13:35 left to play, the game dramatically changed.
The goal, Nichols’ second of the half, sent the No. 2 Eagles to Sunday’s A Conference championship game with a thrilling 3-2 win.
McDonogh (14-4-1) will take on No. 1 Archbishop Curley — a 1-0 winner over No. 7 Calvert Hall — at 5:30 p.m. Sunday at CCBC-Essex looking to add to the program’s ten titles.
Getting there took overcoming an expected, considerable challenge from the Dons.
“Having Richie makes me a much better coach,” McDonogh coach Brandon Quaranta said with a smile.
“Credit to Loyola. When it was 2-0, I was hoping in the next five minutes we might be able to put the game away and they really responded. Not only with two goals, but they had the better of it for awhile. A lot of teams wouldn’t have been able to do that on the road in a semifinal, so hats off to them. When that happens — the momentum turns — basically what you need is a special player to make a special play at that point. Richie Nichols is a special player, and he made a special play to win the game for us.”
With the Eagles up 1-0 at the half on a goal from Mason Christian coming 10 minutes into play, Quaranta urged the importance of his players coming out hard for the second half.
They did, and when Nichols scored his first goal from close to the same spot for a 2-0 advantage with 30 minutes to play.
But the Dons, who had to play a more direct style with the soggy field conditions, stayed in the moment. Dominic Caltabiano scored less than a minute later to cut the lead to 2-1, and Chase Llewellyn tapped in an easy header to tie the game at 2 with 20:35 to play. The Dons pressed — a shot by Caltabiano from 12 yards sailed just over the net, and Julian Schmugge’s low cross settled right in front before being cleared — but weren’t able to finish.
Enter Nichols, again.
“It was absolutely horrifying [when they tied the game],” Nichols said. “I dropped my shoulder and turned my defender and he thought I was going to play a ball to Mason. So I just kept going, saw acres of room and I was like ‘You know, I’m going to shoot this.’ And it went in. I can’t put it into words, seeing my friends up on the fence, playing with my best friends. It’s unbelievable — you can’t beat it.”
After the Eagles retook the lead, the Dons mounted one more considerable push when they put another ball right in front of the net. Matias DeJesus and John Staugaitis each had cracks at it before Eagles goalie Connor Smith grabbed it with 4:35 left.
“I couldn’t ask for anything more,” said Loyola coach Lee Tschantret, whose Dons closed out the season 11-5-2. “We did some things different than we normally do because of the wet conditions — played a little more direct than we normally are — and I thought they did well with that. It was a great game and came down to a play or two here or there. We missed a wide-open goal and then we had that ball where it’s kind of bouncing on their line and then Richie hit a fantastic shot. Great players do that and he had a good game, so that’s the difference between moving on and going home.”
Goals: LB — Caltabiano, Llewellyn; M — Nichols 2, Mason Assists: M — Nichols; LB — DeJesus Saves: LB — Eckman 5; M — Smith 4 Half: M, 1-0
Other MIAA A semifinal
No. 1 Archbishop Curley 1, No. 7 Calvert Hall 0: Bryce Woodward scored seven minutes into the second half and the Friars stayed persistent in the remaining minutes to advance to Sunday’ title game with a home win over the Cardinals.
Junior Brandon Holy served a ball in from 40 yards that Woodward ran onto and slotted into the right corner.
After a sluggish first half against a Calvert Hall side that came ready to play, the Friars responded with a strong second-half performance.
“I told them at halftime if we play the same way in the second half, we’re not going to win this game,” Curley coach Barry Stitz said. “To the boys’ credit, I thought we played a pretty good half. The conditions and the way Calvert Hall kept more numbers back, they were very hard to break down today. We scored a nice goal and created many more chances in the second half.”
Curley will look to bring home the program’s fourth MIAA A crown and first since 2006 when they take on McDonogh on Sunday. The Friars (16-2-1) claimed a 3-0 win over McDonogh in the regular season Oct. 7.
“McDonogh has been the class of the league, and at the end of the day, I’m not surprised we’re playing them and I expect it to be a really good game,” Stitz said. “I think we’re going to have to come out right at the opening whistle, get rid of those jitters really early, match their work rate, and if we play like we’re capable of playing, we have a good chance to win.”
The Cardinals, who played without injured All-Metro midfielder Ben Bender, closed out the season 9-7-1 after opening the postseason with a quarterfinal win at Mount Saint Joseph in penalty kicks Tuesday.
Latest High School sports
Goals: AC — Woodward Assists: AC — Holy Saves: CH — Levis 6; AC — Denholm 4 Half: 0-0